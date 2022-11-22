Takeoff’s untimely death shocked the world over three weeks ago now. Though the 28-year-old’s family gave a beautiful memorial at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, his killer remains on the loose. Thankfully, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is doing all he can to ensure that “some justice” will come from the situation.

Recently, the head of the local authorities spoke with KPRC. At the time, he seemingly shut down the online speculation that’s been floating around suggesting that the rapper’s murderer is dead after an act of retaliation.

Takeoff of Migos attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“You remember on that day, I met with [Takeoff’s] mother,” Finner began. “I talked with that lady personally, made a promise and there’s a lot being said. We want all investigations on murders when people are being killed to move. But the main thing is we get it right.”

The police chief went on to say, “I do not want to send family members on a roller coaster ride and then we have to come back and say, ‘Whoa, that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”

While he sounds confident in the abilities of him and his team, Finner wouldn’t detail any specifics in the ongoing investigation.

“I don’t want to discuss any details on it, but I can tell you that we will find this person and we will identify the person or persons responsible for Takeoff’s death,” he promised.

Finner also said, “I don’t like talking too much while investigations are going on. I’m a person that says, ‘You know what, let people talk.’ But my talking is when we get that person and we put them in jail.”

While the world waits for more answers regarding the tragic situation, celebrity friends continue to mourn. Most recently, Saweetie spoke out on her reaction to finding out about the death of her exes nephew.

Read what the Icy Girl had to say here, and check back later for any updates on Takeoff’s death investigation.

