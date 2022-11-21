Fans have The Single Life on repeat, and Saweetie is in full-fledged promotion mode. The Bay Area star released her latest EP last week, and within hours, she became the talk of social media. Saweetie is no stranger to controversy, especially surrounding the men in her life. From her romance with Quavo to rumored hook-up with Lil Baby, discussions about the Icy Princess are ongoing.

However, Saweetie took a moment with Complex to give her thoughts on the passing of Takeoff. The rapper was reportedly shot and killed by a stray bullet during a private event in Houston. “It honestly felt so surreal,” she says.

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Saweetie spent a significant amount of time with Takeoff, as well as everyone in Migos, during her relationship with Quavo.

“I feel like the world stopped. He was a wonderful human being,” she adds. “I mean wonderful, like hella dope. My heart, my condolences go to his family. It’s just really surreal. I feel like Hip Hop is in a really eerie state right now.”

These condolences arrive during a time when Saweetie faces pushback about The Single Life. It was expected that she penned lyrics about her controversial relationships, but internet users went to war over her purported mention of Quavo. She didn’t say her ex’s name, but listeners pieced together lyrics that they believed were about the Unc & Phew rapper. They believed she should have waited to release her project.

Even Joe Budden chimed in to say that it was “bad timing.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019)

Read More: Saweetie Seemingly Reacts To Lil Baby Rumors

“It ain’t the time for your freestyle,” said Budden. “Because what I heard, I honestly didn’t really hear nothin’ directed to Quavo. Like, I just keep hearing Lil Baby and I think people keep confusing it with Quavo like they did last time.”

He added: “But, either way, it ain’t the time for confusion. It ain’t the time for none of that after they just lost they brother and nephew. It ain’t time for that. Sorry, Saweetie. Push it back. You been quiet. No need to come shake the table now.”

If you haven’t already, check out The Single Life below.

[via]