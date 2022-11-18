Saweetie is back with brand new music. The rapper unleashed a new single and EP on Friday (November 18). On “Don’t Say Nothin,’” Saweetie about men who brag about “who they be fuckin’ on.” Fans immediately speculated that the 29-year old rapper was taking shots at her ex Quavo. “Saweetie is weird trying clear up the allegations while Quavo just lost somebody,” one fan wrote.

However, after the song dropped, listeners connected Saweetie’s lyrics to her rumored beef with Lil Baby. The Icy Girl had the Internet on fire last year after sharing a photo of herself on the lap of man that fans believed to be Lil Baby. When Big Facts Podcast host asked if it was him in photo with Saweetie, he immediately replied, “Nah.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Saweetie and Quavo attend the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On “Don’t Say Nothin,’” Saweetie seemingly addressed Baby’s comments. “Don’t you tell nobody we fucking/ Don’t make me refund the dick/Sent his ass back ’cause he came too quick/That shit wasn’t bussin’/I knew I shouldn’t have fucked him.”

Sweetie furthered the narrative during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. She also says her new track is for women whose privacy has been violated.

“Don’t Say Nothin’ is for my single women who are upset with the violation of privacy. If you give someone an intimate moment keep it on hush mode.” As for how she handles tabloid gossip, Saweetie shared, “I don’t. I turn my phone off, order a matcha latte and turn on Netflix.”

“Don’t Say Nothin’” is featured on the star’s new EP The Single Life. She opened up to Complex about her feelings upon dropping the six songs project. “This is the most vulnerable I’ve ever been with my music. I feel like it’s my duty to share my story with this big of a platform. Because this whole year was me peeling back layers of myself.”

Check out “Don’t Say Nothin’” and stream The Single Life.