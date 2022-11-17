The world may receive new music from Saweetie after several pump fakes. For years, Saweetie has been teasing the release of her debut studio album, Pretty B*tch Music. There were moments when it seemed as if the record was on the horizon, however, Saweetie would return to say she wasn’t quite ready. She has released projects to tie her fans over, and it looks as if she’s once again delivering, this time with The Single Life.

“I made a deal with myself last year. I said, ‘If you’re going to continue to create music, create music for women, create music to empower them, create music to inspire them through my experiences,'” she told Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Saweetie continued: “So I feel like this is my most honest project ever and, hopefully, the little girls, the women, the OG women, the grannies, whoever’s listening, I hope it gets them through whatever they’re going through.”

Following explosive revelations on social media relating to her previous romance with Quavo, Saweetie has been flying under the radar. These days, she says her focus is on getting back to the gym and connecting with her global fanbase.

“I feel very urgent. I feel like this is the first time I spent a lot of time with myself, and I recorded for a year straight,” said Saweetie. “It’s time for me to share my experiences. I’m at a point now where I’m in the studio, it just feels like magic. I love being in the studio. Studio is like my therapy now. Right now, I’m getting all my outfits. I’m ready to be back outside because I’ve been in the studio hibernating. The Icy Girl is out of hibernation. I’m ready just to be outside again.”

Are you excited for The Single Life?