pretty bitch music
- MusicSaweetie Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The “My Type” HitmakerThe sparkling saga of Saweetie's ascent in the hip-hop arena, unraveling her impressive, stacked net worth.By Rain Adams
- SongsSaweetie Bosses Up On "Immortal Freestyle"The Bay Area femcee says she hopes that this freestyle will "inspire my Icy Girls" to keep going after being knocked down.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSaweetie Claps Back At TikToker Who Doesn't Like "Bo$$ Chick"The song appeared on the Bay Area hitmaker's 2022 EP "The Single Life," and the social media user let Saweetie know she wasn't a fan.By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Wants Rihanna "Dance Record" CollabShe also promised that her "Pretty B*tch Music" debut will "definitely" arrive before the end of the year—but fans aren't so sure.By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Readies "The Single Life": "This Is My Most Honest Project"Get ready for Saweetie SZN.By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Believes She "Blew Up Too Quick," Wants To Prioritize MusicShe's stacked up brand deals and campaigns but felt like she was neglecting time in the studio.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearSaweetie Teases New Music From Upcoming Debut Album At Rolling Loud: WatchThe Icy Girl sang some of her biggest hits before teasing what she's got coming soon.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSaweetie Explains "Pretty B*tch Music" Debut Delay: "Not An Album, It's A Movement"We're not sure when the album will arrive, but Saweetie is taking her time because "this ain't no microwave sh*t."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSaweetie Admits She Doesn't Have A Man But She Wants A BabyThe rapper said she want to "pop that sh*t out and snap back."By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: "It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul"Saweetie says "Pretty Bitch Music" is "dropping soon."By Thomas Galindo
- MusicSaweetie Says Her Mom Took Issue With Some Parts Of Her New AlbumSaweetie says her mother was not happy with some aspects of her upcoming album. "Pretty Bitch Music."By Cole Blake
- GramSaweetie Credits Cher For Album Delay: "After I Met Her, I Had An Epiphany"The rapper's debut studio album "Pretty B*tch Music" was supposed to arrive last week, but Saweetie decided to hold off.By Erika Marie