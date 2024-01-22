Saweetie Bosses Up On "Immortal Freestyle"

Suit up for what looks to be a new era for Saweetie, as she just dropped her latest, "Immortal Freestyle." For years, Saweetie has been honing in her craft while cranking out hits that have taken over clubs and social media. She's toured, appeared on festival stages, and also caused conversations with her televised performances. Despite the trolls and naysayers, Saweetie continues to storm up the charts and seems to be setting up a 2024 takeover.

Recently, we told you about Saweetie stunning in the sun while previewing some new music. Over the last few weeks, several Rap Girlies have delivered fire freestyles that give a nod to what they've been working on. Saweetie entered the chat with "Immortal Freestyle," and she caught up with PAPER to speak candidly about her return.

Saweetie Wants To Inspire Women

“I think 'Immortal Freestyle' is just a statement for all the girls who feel like they’ve been knocked down before and always, continuously get up no matter what,” Saweetie told the publication. “I just wanted to inspire my Icy Girls to continue to do what they do, no matter how tough and dangerous the storm may look. Because if you keep preserving and if you keep doing what you’re supposed to do, you’ll get to your destination. We’re immortal baby. I know that’s right!”

Moreover, although it's unclear if the femcee's debut album Pretty B*tch Music will arrive this year, Saweetie did explain what the phrase means to her. She said, "It’s how you treat people; it’s how you move; it’s your aura! Pretty b*tch music is a movement. I pray and I hope all my girls are able to tap into who they are, and they’re able to achieve their highest level of energy."

While you decide whether or not this PBM is the movement for you, check out Saweetie's "Immortal Freestyle" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Tie my shoеs up, I'm goin' on a run

I could pull your n*gga with no makeup and a bun

My gay homeboys said, "B*tch, don't leave no crumbs"

Wait, I think I heard something

Oh it's just them b*tches at the bottom who ain't worth nothin' (Huh)

I can't hear nothin', sittin' pretty at the top (Top)

Get my phone (Brrr), yeah, time to call the shots (Shots)

[via]