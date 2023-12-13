Saweetie's Debut Album Will Have "Songs [That] Correlate With One Another," She Promises

Saweetie's music brings her more backlash than many other rap divas face, though the "Best Friend" hitmaker has more Grammy nominations than others who have been in the industry far longer than her. After her EP in late 2022 arrived to lacklustre first week sales, some have urged Saweetie to pursue other creative avenues where she feels more at home. Regardless of what critics have to say, she remains determined to put out a quality body of work – one that tells a story (or maybe even multiple) without depending on the virality of hits.

In a new interview with Elite Daily, the 30-year-old was open about the lengthy process going into her debut album, which she's currently still crafting. "There’s a misconception about how quickly an album can be done. It’s taken me a long, long time, but it’s not as easy as some people make it seem," she told the publication. "I don’t want it to be an album just full of hits. Yes, I want it to have hits, but I want the songs to correlate with one another."

Saweetie is Hard at Work on Her First Studio LP

The Cancer baddie originally planned for her LP to land in June 2021 but didn't quite feel ready at the time. "I honestly have an ample amount of songs. It’s all about figuring out what kind of story I want to tell," she shared of what's holding her back. "I don’t know if I want a linear story. I want it to tell many stories — maybe it’s telling many stories of Saweetie’s life."

Even if she's not as consistent with music as her fans may like, Saweetie makes sure to stay serving us up looks. She and YG have done a great job of coordinating since confirming their romance with the public earlier this year, and the Icy Girl's Halloween costume channelling a famous Johnny Depp character was one of the best we saw. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

