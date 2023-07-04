In the past, both YG and Saweetie have been in relationships with other artists that many thought would be their end game. While the Icy Girl spent several years cuffed to former Migo Quavo, the “Why You Always Hatin?” hitmaker made a beautiful pair with Kehlani. In. the years since their respective breakups, it would seem the West Coast stars have found their way into each other’s lives, finally confirming their romance after much speculation, and a baecation in Cabo.

On Sunday (July 2), Saweetie celebrated her 30th birthday, and many were surprised to see no signs of YG in her commemorative photo dump. She did pose beside a massive bouquet of flowers in one image, which very well could be a gift from him. For all we know, he wasn’t present at her party, though he would’ve missed out on Saweetie looking stunning. Nevertheless, if YG really wasn’t on the town with his lover then, we can confirm he joined her on Monday evening for a date in West Hollywood.

YG & His Girl Hit the Town

A video captured by patrons of the same venue show Saweetie and the 33-year-old leaving hand in hand, trying to stay calm amid a mass crowd of people. YG wore his usual muscle shirt and stack of ice around his neck and wrist. As for the fashionista, she may have topped her sultry birthday outfit with her bold butterfly ensemble last night.

The rap diva wrote, “✨✨🐮🐮🐮✨✨,” in her Instagram post showing off the ethereal look. Her lengthy nails perfectly complimented the jewel-toned rings on her fingers, and were just one of the elements that made her beautifully shine under the full moon light.

Saweetie Shows Off Her Outfit

Check out Saweetie’s latest outfit photo dump below. Which look do you prefer, her butterfly-inspired top, or the golden lingerie set she wore to her birthday party? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

