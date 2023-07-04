saweetie
- MusicSaweetie Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The “My Type” HitmakerThe sparkling saga of Saweetie's ascent in the hip-hop arena, unraveling her impressive, stacked net worth.By Rain Adams
- RelationshipsYG & Saweetie: Relationship TimelineAfter less than a year, the pair have parted ways.By Demi Phillips
- SongsSaweetie Bosses Up On "Immortal Freestyle"The Bay Area femcee says she hopes that this freestyle will "inspire my Icy Girls" to keep going after being knocked down.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsYG & Kehlani: Revisiting Their Relationship TimelineA look back at the short-lived YG & Kehlani relationship which lasted from September 2019 until February 2020. By TeeJay Small
- StreetwearChris Brown & Saweetie's Courtside Link-Up Has Social Media Debating Whether They'll Date NextDo you think Breezy and the Icy Girl would make a cute couple now that she's officially single again?By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYG & Saweetie: Femcee Looks Uneasy As Her Ex Posts About Spinning The Block"You ever break up with someone, but they ain't break up with you?!" one fan asked after seeing the latest footage of the Californians together.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYG Comments On Kehlani's Instagram Post Following Saweetie BreakupNews of the breakup just made its way online yesterday.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsYG & Saweetie Call It Quits After 7 Months Of Dating: ReportAccording to alleged representatives of the rappers who reportedly spoke to The Shade Room, they feel like they're better off as friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSaweetie Details Her Church Girl Days On ".Paak House Radio"When it's time to give an offering, Saweetie says she doesn't pinch pennies.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearSaweetie's St. Barts Vacation Photos Prove She's Ending The Year On A High NoteOur favourite stars are travelling all over the globe to ring in NYE in style, though Saweetie might be one of the best dressed.By Hayley Hynes
- TVLil Baby & Saweetie Joining "BMF" Cast For Season 3Cynthia Bailey is also hopping on, and we already heard news that 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo are special guests for the crime drama's next run.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSaweetie's Debut Album Will Have "Songs [That] Correlate With One Another," She PromisesThe wait has been lengthy, but our Icy Girl promises it'll be worth it when she's ready to drop.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearSaweetie's Nails Make Her The Perfect "Edward Scissorhands" This Halloween: VideoSaweetie came through with one of our favourite looks so far this spooky szn.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSaweetie & Quavo: Californian Put On Blast For Mean-Mugging Club Patron Who Bumped Into Her Then-BF"Saweetie looked like she wanted to swing on me," one Twitter user recalled of the alleged messy night out.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYG Shares Couples Pic Of Him And Saweetie On InstagramPictures of the pair out on the town have become a frequent occurrence.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearSaweetie's Tiny Blue Ring Girl Outfit Leaves Jake Paul & Nate Diaz Commentators DroolingSure, the fight was entertaining, but practically everyone tuning in couldn't keep their eyes off Saweetie.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearSaweetie's "SHOT O' CLOCK" BTS Photos Channel Her Inner Cleopatra With Giant SnakesFrom the looks of things, the Icy Girl handled the wild reptiles on set with her recently like a total pro.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralSaweetie Recalls Usher's Surprise Serenade, He Reacts To "Domestic Terrorist" Label"Your girl wanna take a picture, though!" By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSaweetie's "BIRTHDAY" Single With Tyga & YG Reminds Us How Lit The Icy Girl Really IsBesides her latest collaboration, Saweetie also shared her "SHOT O' CLOCK" song this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFans Roast YG For Date Night Fit With SaweetieFans had a field day with YG over his fit on a date with Saweetie.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYG, Tyga, And Saweetie Headed On Tour TogetherYG and Tyga are teaming up for a west coast tour later this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearSaweetie & YG's LA Date Night Saw Them Holding Hands After Dinner At Craig'sThe West Coast rappers have yet to make their romance IG official, but they're definitely enjoying their time together.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearYG & Saweetie Hit Up West Hollywood Club On Her Birthday Weekend: VideoOur favourite Icy Girl turned 30 this month.By Hayley Hynes