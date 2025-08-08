DJ Akademiks Unveils A List Of High-Profile Women That Have Allegedly Slept With Offset

In the latest stream, DJ Akademiks took a moment to discuss rap star Offset's alleged body count that includes fellow rappers and Cardi B fans alike. The topic surfaced while Big Ak reviewed Offset's interview with Joe Budden on the Joe Budden Podcast. While talking to Joe, the former Migos rapper would make a comment that claims none of his exes have done better then him after their breakup.
DJ Akademiks would weigh-in on Offset comments and unveil the list of women he has allegedly slept with. Ak would name several notable celebrities in his review. "Offset f*cked Chrisean, Ari (Fletcher), Saweetie, 10 b*tches from Starlets," Akademiks began in the clip. "Offset just had random b*tches popping up to the crib... The worst. There's two more names too, I don't even want to mention. When I heard those names, I was flabbergasted."
After sharing alleged names, Akademiks would proceed to elaborate on Offset's behavior. "Offset was out here just piping everybody out," explained Ak. "Was fucking b*tches that was leaving. 'Yo, I love you, queen under under Cardi B's post.' Like, typical dog shit. Like, that's what that's what n***as do. This is why he know he was on some f*ck shit. He know he mad, but he can't do nothing. It is what it is."
Offset Dating History
After the list of names, Ak would explain a variety of rumored women that were involved with the Set It Off creator while in a relationship with Cardi B. The claims ranged from women knew in the strip clubs to potential collaborators to social media fan base.
He continued: "Set allegedly would pipe out b*tches that Cardi used to work in the club. Cardi's a hood b*tch ,still. Like, Cardi's still be in the club. Set would f*ck b*tches that's on Twitter. Like, you know, I know Cardi's like a huge superstar. throw a shots at Cardi. and they work in the club. So, like, you know, Cardi's on that level of knowing who's who.
Offset has not commented on Akademiks allegations. The rap star has been on a press run to promote his upcoming album, KIARI. Cardi B has also not commented on DJ Akademiks claims at this time. Cardi also has an album, Am I The Drama?, on the way this September.