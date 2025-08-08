DJ Akademiks Unveils A List Of High-Profile Women That Have Allegedly Slept With Offset

In the latest stream, DJ Akademiks took a moment to discuss rap star Offset's alleged body count that includes fellow rappers and Cardi B fans alike. The topic surfaced while Big Ak reviewed Offset's interview with Joe Budden on the Joe Budden Podcast. While talking to Joe, the former Migos rapper would make a comment that claims none of his exes have done better then him after their breakup.

DJ Akademiks would weigh-in on Offset comments and unveil the list of women he has allegedly slept with. Ak would name several notable celebrities in his review. "Offset f*cked Chrisean, Ari (Fletcher), Saweetie, 10 b*tches from Starlets," Akademiks began in the clip. "Offset just had random b*tches popping up to the crib... The worst. There's two more names too, I don't even want to mention. When I heard those names, I was flabbergasted."

After sharing alleged names, Akademiks would proceed to elaborate on Offset's behavior. "Offset was out here just piping everybody out," explained Ak. "Was fucking b*tches that was leaving. 'Yo, I love you, queen under under Cardi B's post.' Like, typical dog shit. Like, that's what that's what n***as do. This is why he know he was on some f*ck shit. He know he mad, but he can't do nothing. It is what it is."

Offset Dating History

After the list of names, Ak would explain a variety of rumored women that were involved with the Set It Off creator while in a relationship with Cardi B. The claims ranged from women knew in the strip clubs to potential collaborators to social media fan base.

He continued: "Set allegedly would pipe out b*tches that Cardi used to work in the club. Cardi's a hood b*tch ,still. Like, Cardi's still be in the club. Set would f*ck b*tches that's on Twitter. Like, you know, I know Cardi's like a huge superstar. throw a shots at Cardi. and they work in the club. So, like, you know, Cardi's on that level of knowing who's who.