Offset Shares Update On His Relationship With Quavo

Offset and Quavo haven't always been on the best of terms, but according to the "Bodies" performer, their relationship has taken a turn for the better. During a recent appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, he even revealed that they speak “every other week.”

“It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that,” he explained, per Uproxx. “We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n**** ain’t finna play with him, or a n**** ain’t finna play with me.”

The two former Migos members got together back in June to pay tribute to the late Takeoff on what would have been his 31st birthday. “Gotta celebrate him," Offset said at the time. "Any bullsh*t get put aside about bruh. Because he was the glue. He was the one who keep our head straight when we were trying to — you know how that sh*t be? The three of us n****s think one way. He always was the n**** that was the medium.”

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Migos band members Quavo (left), Offset (center), and Takeoff (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Offset's improved relationship with Quavo comes just days before he's scheduled to drop his third studio album, Kiari. The project boasts features from the likes of Gunna, NBA YoungBoy, Key Glock, John Legend, and more. A press release notes that it's his “most personal body of work yet.”

While some fans might expect Offset to address some of the other relationships in his personal life on the project, he doesn't plan on throwing any jabs.