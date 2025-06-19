Offset & Quavo Reunite To Celebrate What Would've Been Takeoff's 31st Birthday

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 865 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Quavo Reunite Takeoff 31 Birthday Hip Hop News
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Migos band members Quavo (left), Takeoff (center), and Offset (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The road for the Migos has been a rocky one since their dissolution and Takeoff's tragic passing, but Quavo and Offset are here to honor it.

Takeoff's tragic passing back in 2022 shocked the hip-hop world. While it hasn't gotten any easier to reckon with, fans, peers, and loved ones like Quavo and Offset are making sure his legacy extends far beyond what they could've imagined for each other.

However, the relationship between the former Migos was rocky up until the loss of Take, although subsequent Quavo and Offset reunions quelled some of this alleged tension. Fortunately, it seems like they are still standing by each other, especially when it relates to paying tribute to their loved one.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the two rappers reunited at a family and friends gathering to celebrate what would've been the late Migo's 31st birthday on Wednesday (June 18). You can see the crowd get together for a group pic, enjoy Takeoff's beloved material together, and chop it up. In fact, Huncho in particular offered some well-wishes for his Only Built For Infinity Links partner.

"I will say happy birthday to Take," Quavo remarked concerning Takeoff. "I love you, I miss you. To infinity, you dig? We gon' meet again."

Read More: We Now Know When Diddy's Trial Will Wrap Up

Takeoff Birthday

Last year, on what would've been Takeoff's 30th birthday, Quavo posted a message celebrating his life, legacy, and time with him. "Happy Birthday Take!!!" he wrote. "A 30 ball damn bro the youngest out gang getting old boyy but today we celebrate no matter what we will always celebrate you and keep your name alive as long I’m here you are too twin it always have been like that and don’t nun change but the chains to infinity rocket man I love you. Lets get it!"

Most recently, the Quavo and Takeoff collab "Dope Boy Phone" came out, giving fans another taste of their chemistry. We will see if more material comes out in the future, even if fans are always rightfully skeptical concerning posthumous releases.

As for Offset, he's got some new music of his own to drop soon amid his tumultuous divorce from Cardi B. That's caused a lot of conversation and online debate. But through it all, everyone involved will always keep Take's memory alive no matter what.

Read More: Audio Of Cassie Allegedly Threatening To Kill An Escort Releases To The Public

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Quavo + Takeoff “Only Built For Infinity Links” Album Listening Event Music Quavo Promises To Keep Takeoff's Name Alive While Celebrating His Birthday 1279
Offset Takeoff Birthday Music Offset Remembers Takeoff On What Would've Been His 29th Birthday 1342
Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals Music Quavo Shares Pics From Meet-Up With Offset On Takeoff's Birthday 5.2K
Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals Pop Culture Offset On Quavo Relationship: "That's My Brother At The End Of The Day, We Good" 6.4K