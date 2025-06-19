Takeoff's tragic passing back in 2022 shocked the hip-hop world. While it hasn't gotten any easier to reckon with, fans, peers, and loved ones like Quavo and Offset are making sure his legacy extends far beyond what they could've imagined for each other.

However, the relationship between the former Migos was rocky up until the loss of Take, although subsequent Quavo and Offset reunions quelled some of this alleged tension. Fortunately, it seems like they are still standing by each other, especially when it relates to paying tribute to their loved one.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the two rappers reunited at a family and friends gathering to celebrate what would've been the late Migo's 31st birthday on Wednesday (June 18). You can see the crowd get together for a group pic, enjoy Takeoff's beloved material together, and chop it up. In fact, Huncho in particular offered some well-wishes for his Only Built For Infinity Links partner.

"I will say happy birthday to Take," Quavo remarked concerning Takeoff. "I love you, I miss you. To infinity, you dig? We gon' meet again."

Takeoff Birthday

Last year, on what would've been Takeoff's 30th birthday, Quavo posted a message celebrating his life, legacy, and time with him. "Happy Birthday Take!!!" he wrote. "A 30 ball damn bro the youngest out gang getting old boyy but today we celebrate no matter what we will always celebrate you and keep your name alive as long I’m here you are too twin it always have been like that and don’t nun change but the chains to infinity rocket man I love you. Lets get it!"

Most recently, the Quavo and Takeoff collab "Dope Boy Phone" came out, giving fans another taste of their chemistry. We will see if more material comes out in the future, even if fans are always rightfully skeptical concerning posthumous releases.

As for Offset, he's got some new music of his own to drop soon amid his tumultuous divorce from Cardi B. That's caused a lot of conversation and online debate. But through it all, everyone involved will always keep Take's memory alive no matter what.