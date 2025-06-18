We Now Know When Diddy's Trial Will Be Wrapped Up By

Thanks to Judge Arun Subramanian, we have a good idea of when Diddy's alleged sex trafficking and racketeering trial will be over. Per PEOPLE, Mr. Subramanian said that he expects things to wrap up before July 4. It sounds like he didn't go much further as to where that prediction comes from, but we now have a more concrete timeline.

This update comes amidst another big development and that's that Diddy will not be testifying per sources close to the outlet. Reportedly, neither side wants him to take the stand. Neama Rahmani, who's also a former federal prosecutor, told PEOPLE back in May why that would be "risky" for the mogul to speak up for himself.

He essentially predicted that this would happen and also touched on what sort of strategy the mogul's team would deploy going forward.

Rahmani said that the continued use of discrediting his accusers was going to be their play. Specifically, they would use the angle that all of them are testifying for the "fame, money, or revenge."

Rahmani, gave that stance following Suge Knight's advice to Diddy for how he should approach the trial. "The only way [Combs] can even begin to take some of that pain away is if they have Puff Daddy on the stand and the truth come out. Puffy should get on the stand and look these people in the eye and say, 'This what I did.'"

Diddy Trial

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Rahmani combated that take with how that could lead Diddy potentially setting himself up for a dicey cross-examination. Moreover, he pointed out that due to the number of other civil lawsuits on the docket, he would be playing a dangerous game, essentially.