Since Diddy's career began spinning out of control, there have been a few brave souls to come to his defense. One of those would be Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz. In some ways, him and the Bad Boy Records mogul are two peas in a pod.

Even though the latter is considerably more controversial, Boosie is no stranger to receiving lot of hate from the general public. The LGBTQ+ community has been at war with him for quite some time over his insensitive comments about what they stand for.

So, given that, it's not too big of surprise to see Badazz rush to the defense of Diddy. As we alluded to earlier, he hasn't been shy on his position that the disgraced producer and MC is not as bad as he seems to be.

Moments after Diddy was arrested for racketeering and sex trafficking last September, he believed that he was entirely innocent. "i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE," he began.

"'FLEW B*TCHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES 'HE JUST FREAKIER!! WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX? IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED OUT N HAD SEX YOU SHOULD BE LABELED A PROSTITUTE!! IF THATS THE CASE THATS 80% OF THE WOMEN READING THIS. N TRAFFICKING #hellna. YOU’RE A CELEBRITY YOU GOTTA FLY P*SSY N, HOW ELSE U GOT GET THE P*SSY? YOURE NEVER N ONE PLACE. WHEN I SAW THAT VIDEO I WAS PISSED OFF AT THIS N**** LIKE HE REALLY GOT A PROBLEM. BUT FACING 'LIFE N PRISON "FOR DOING BASICALLY WHAT SO MANY OTHER ENTERTAINER HAS DONE."

Diddy Trial Day Two

Fast forward to earlier this morning and Boosie is expressing similar feelings heading into day two of Diddy's trial. Opening statements began yesterday, May 13 in Manhattan.

During the first round, prosecutors and the defense got into some tense debates over the nature of Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura. The video in which he mercilessly beat his then girlfriend at a Los Angeles area hotel was shown in great detail.

A now LAPD officer who worked at that now-closed hotel testified as someone who intervened during that harrowing encounter. Brian Steel, Diddy's rep, tried to pry over why his incident report wasn't more thorough.