Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Cassie Following Shocking Diddy Trial Revelation

BY Zachary Horvath 10.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Cassie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Prosecutors and the defense went to battle yesterday over Diddy and Cassie's relationship, leading Boosie Badazz to believe in the former.

Since Diddy's career began spinning out of control, there have been a few brave souls to come to his defense. One of those would be Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz. In some ways, him and the Bad Boy Records mogul are two peas in a pod.

Even though the latter is considerably more controversial, Boosie is no stranger to receiving lot of hate from the general public. The LGBTQ+ community has been at war with him for quite some time over his insensitive comments about what they stand for.

So, given that, it's not too big of surprise to see Badazz rush to the defense of Diddy. As we alluded to earlier, he hasn't been shy on his position that the disgraced producer and MC is not as bad as he seems to be.

Moments after Diddy was arrested for racketeering and sex trafficking last September, he believed that he was entirely innocent. "i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE," he began.

"'FLEW B*TCHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES 'HE JUST FREAKIER!! WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX? IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED OUT N HAD SEX YOU SHOULD BE LABELED A PROSTITUTE!! IF THATS THE CASE THATS 80% OF THE WOMEN READING THIS. N TRAFFICKING #hellna. YOU’RE A CELEBRITY YOU GOTTA FLY P*SSY N, HOW ELSE U GOT GET THE P*SSY? YOURE NEVER N ONE PLACE. WHEN I SAW THAT VIDEO I WAS PISSED OFF AT THIS N**** LIKE HE REALLY GOT A PROBLEM. BUT FACING 'LIFE N PRISON "FOR DOING BASICALLY WHAT SO MANY OTHER ENTERTAINER HAS DONE."

Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of April 2025

Diddy Trial Day Two

Fast forward to earlier this morning and Boosie is expressing similar feelings heading into day two of Diddy's trial. Opening statements began yesterday, May 13 in Manhattan.

During the first round, prosecutors and the defense got into some tense debates over the nature of Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura. The video in which he mercilessly beat his then girlfriend at a Los Angeles area hotel was shown in great detail.

A now LAPD officer who worked at that now-closed hotel testified as someone who intervened during that harrowing encounter. Brian Steel, Diddy's rep, tried to pry over why his incident report wasn't more thorough.

Elsewhere, it was revealed that an escort allegedly peed in Cassie's mouth during a freak-off. However, "[she] knew it was not something she wanted to do." But Boosie flipped it, as you can see above, and says that she did in fact "like it." That happens to be what the alleged escort said during his testimony earlier today. Overall, the only crime he sees against Diddy is domestic violence, and that Cassie is not as innocent as she seems.

Read More: Met Gala 2025 Black Dandyism: Artists Who Carry The Style

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks Music Boosie Badazz Argues Diddy's Only Done "What Every Other Famous Entertainer Has Done" 2.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.7K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET Politics Boosie BadAzz Speaks On Reparations: "Where Our F*cking Money At?" 3.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.8K