Male Escort In Diddy Trial Alleges Cassie Asked To Be Urinated On

Daniel Phillip, the witness who alleges Diddy paid him thousands of dollars to have sex with Cassie in front of him, testified in trial that the singer was the one who asked him to urinate on her. While on the stand for cross-examination, Phillip provided some more context to the allegation that the prosecution introduced during opening statements.

He explained that Diddy and Cassie were in another room and came back out to him, at which point Cassie allegedly made the request. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, he said: “So Cassie was actually the one that asked me to urinate on her. They had just come out of the room and she asked me if I had ever done that before and I said no. And she told me to do it, and apparently, I was doing it wrong because they both stopped me and told me that I was supposed to let a little out at a time and not go full like-- take a leak on her.”

Earlier in his testimony, Phillip alleged that he met Diddy and Cassie in 2012 and the two paid him on several occasions to have sex with Cassie while Diddy watched on and masturbated. They allegedly performed the act in a series of hotels in New York as well as at the couple's homes in the city. He claimed they would roleplay various scenarios and use baby oil.

Diddy Trial Day 2

One key part of Phillip's testimony addressed a particularly concerning alleged incident. He recalled Diddy once allegedly telling Cassie to "come here," and when she didn't immediately respond, throwing a liquor bottle her way. After it smashed into the wall behind her, Diddy allegedly dragged her into a nearby room and berated her. “B*tch, when I tell you to come here, you come here now, not later," he allegedly said, as noted by The New York Times.