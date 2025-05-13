Male Escort In Diddy Trial Alleges Cassie Asked To Be Urinated On

BY Cole Blake 1332 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story"
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Actress Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story' Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Witness testimony is continuing in Diddy's trial on Tuesday with Cassie expected to take the stand at some point.

Daniel Phillip, the witness who alleges Diddy paid him thousands of dollars to have sex with Cassie in front of him, testified in trial that the singer was the one who asked him to urinate on her. While on the stand for cross-examination, Phillip provided some more context to the allegation that the prosecution introduced during opening statements.

He explained that Diddy and Cassie were in another room and came back out to him, at which point Cassie allegedly made the request. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, he said: “So Cassie was actually the one that asked me to urinate on her. They had just come out of the room and she asked me if I had ever done that before and I said no. And she told me to do it, and apparently, I was doing it wrong because they both stopped me and told me that I was supposed to let a little out at a time and not go full like-- take a leak on her.”

Earlier in his testimony, Phillip alleged that he met Diddy and Cassie in 2012 and the two paid him on several occasions to have sex with Cassie while Diddy watched on and masturbated. They allegedly performed the act in a series of hotels in New York as well as at the couple's homes in the city. He claimed they would roleplay various scenarios and use baby oil.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Made An Escort Pee In Cassie's Mouth During A Freak-Off

Diddy Trial Day 2

One key part of Phillip's testimony addressed a particularly concerning alleged incident. He recalled Diddy once allegedly telling Cassie to "come here," and when she didn't immediately respond, throwing a liquor bottle her way. After it smashed into the wall behind her, Diddy allegedly dragged her into a nearby room and berated her. “B*tch, when I tell you to come here, you come here now, not later," he allegedly said, as noted by The New York Times.

Phillip alleged that the incident was so freighting, he decided against going to the police. “My thought was that this was someone with unlimited power, and chances are even if I did go to the police, that I might still end up losing my life," he said.

Read More: Diddy's Legal Team Paints Alleged Victims As Jealous In Opening Statements

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Revolt TV Hosts Big Sean Concert Event To Celebrate His New Album "Dark Sky Paradise" Music Diddy Allegedly Complained About A Lack Of Baby Oil While Watching Cassie Hook Up With A Male Dancer 4.7K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.9K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.7K