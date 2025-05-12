The prosecution in Diddy's criminal trial called its second witness on Monday afternoon, according to The New York Times. They brought Daniel Phillip to the stand, where he claimed that Cassie allegedly paid him to have sex in front of Diddy. Phillip worked as a manager at a “male revue show” at the time. He described it as a strip show for women.

In 2012, Phillip alleges Cassie invited him into a suite at the Gramercy Park Hotel in Manhattan for “something special” with her husband. He says he didn't even realize she was referring to Diddy until he recognized his voice. She allegedly offered him a few thousand dollars up front with the promise of more afterward. Phillip alleges Diddy sat in the corner and masturbated during the encounter.

Over the next year or two, the group allegedly performed the same act over and over in a series of hotels in New York as well as at Diddy and Cassie's homes in the city. He claims they would roleplay various scenarios and use baby oil. Diddy once allegedly even complained about a lack of baby oil. The allegation comes after authorities claimed to have seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Diddy's home during a raid, last year. Overall, Phillip says the couple paid him between $700 and $6,000 for each sexual encounter.

He also recalled one particularly concerning alleged incident between Cassie and Diddy. Diddy told her to "come here," and when she didn't immediately do so, he flung a liquor bottle her way, and it smashed into the wall behind her. He then allegedly dragged her into a nearby room and said: “B*tch, when I tell you to come here, you come here now, not later.”

Diddy Trial Day 1

As for why Phillip didn't go to the police, he explained he was afraid. “My thought was that this was someone with unlimited power, and chances are even if I did go to the police, that I might still end up losing my life," he said.

While the defense began to pick apart Phillip's story, cross-examination will continue in full tomorrow as the court is adjourned. Cassie is also expected to testify at some point in the trial.