- MusicJam Master Jay Trial Begins Two Decades After His MurderA couple of days after the jury selection process began, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington face life in prison if convicted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Defense Attorney's Opening Statements Reveal Meaning Of Rapper's MonikerBrian Steel is already impressing hip-hop heads with the case he's making for Thugger.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Wayne's 2015 Tour Bus Shooting Referenced In Young Thug & YSL RICO TrialA Deputy District Attorney for Fulton County tied the man convicted in that case to the alleged criminal activity that YSL is accused of fostering.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Requests Mistrial In YSL RICO CaseThugger's attorney Brian Steele claimed that the prosecution showed information that the defense was barred from accessing before trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Sports A Suit And Tie To Day One Of Young Thug's TrialOpening statements in the trial began this morning.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeYoung Thug Appears In Court For Opening Arguments In YSL RICO TrialThugger's trial is finally underway.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeDerek Chauvin's Lawyer Claims George Floyd OD'd In Opening StatementThe prosecutor claims Derek Chauvin's lawyer's claim that George Floyd died of an overdose is a lie.By Aron A.