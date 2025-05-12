The prosecution has called its first witness in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial. According to The New York Times, they brought Israel Florez to the stand after the conclusion of opening statements. Florez is a Los Angeles police officer who worked as a security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016.

Florez's testimony centered on the security camera footage published by CNN, earlier this year, that showed the Bad Boy mogul assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie. He explained that he received a call about a “woman in distress on the sixth floor” of the hotel and went to check it out.

When he got off the elevator, he allegedly saw Diddy sitting in a towel with “a devilish stare.” Cassie lay in the corner in a hoodie and there were shards of a shattered vase on the floor. Diddy allegedly offered Florez a stack of cash in exchange for his silence about the incident.

In addition to the security camera footage that's already been seen by the public, the jury was reportedly shown pictures of the aftermath of the scene. There was a broken vase and dirt splattered on the wall. Additionally, Florez recorded a video of the hotel on his cell phone. He said he decided against calling the police because Cassie refused to answer his questions and instead insisted she just wanted to leave.

Diddy Trial Day 1

As for the rest of the day, it kicked off with Diddy's team and the prosecution settling on 12 jurors and six alternates. From there, they both read their opening statements. Cassie was brought up by both sides, which each offering a different perspective on the situation.

Prosecutor Emily A. Johnson accused Diddy of allegedly "brutally" beating Cassie "countless times" over the years. Additionally, she alleged that Diddy once instructed a male escort to urinate into her mouth during a freak-off. She “felt like she was choking” when Combs “made an escort urinate into her mouth," she alleged.