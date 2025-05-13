50 Cent Brutally Trolls Diddy Over Alleged Urine Fetish With Cassie

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent (center) talks with Sacramento Kings chairperson Vivek Ranadive (right) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
50 Cent is having a field day with the allegations coming out of opening statements in Diddy's criminal trial.

50 Cent took aim at Diddy in a vicious post on Instagram, Monday afternoon, following the start of the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial in New York City. In doing so, he referenced the prosecution's allegations that Diddy hired a male escort to pee into Cassie's mouth. He shared a photo of the Manneken Pis statue in Brussels, Belgium. "Diddy said in ya mouth! SMH LOL," he captioned the picture.

During the prosecution's opening statements, attorney Emily A. Johnson spoke about why Cassie agreed to participate in a freak-offs. She explained that the singer loved Diddy even though she "knew it was not something she wanted to do.” Johnson added that Cassie “felt like she was choking” when Diddy allegedly “made an escort urinate into her mouth," as caught by The New York Times.

Diddy Trial Day 2

Diddy's criminal trial will be continuing on Tuesday. The case left off in the process of witness testimony. The first person to take the stand was Israel Florez, a Los Angeles police officer who worked as a security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016. He provided context to the infamous security camera footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie that CNN surfaced, last year.

Florez explained that he received a call about a “woman in distress on the sixth floor” of the hotel and went to check it out. When he arrived, he allegedly saw Diddy sitting in a towel with “a devilish stare" while Cassie lay covered in a hoodie. He offered new pictures of the aftermath of the scene as well as a cell phone video he personally recorded. He said he decided against calling the police as Cassie refused to answer any of his questions and just wanted to leave.

Monday ended in the middle of the second witness' testimony. That was Daniel Phillip, who alleges Diddy paid him to have sex with Cassie while he masturbated.

