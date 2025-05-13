Dismissed Diddy Jurors Rejoice After Avoiding Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs And Ciroc Vodka Presents The Real White Party - Arrivals
EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs makes an appearance during "The Real White Party" at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/CP/Getty Images for CP)
Diddy's criminal trial will be continuing with witness testimony following the opening statements on Monday.

Several of the New Yorkers who successfully avoided getting placed onto the jury in Diddy's criminal trial celebrated to TMZ while leaving the courtroom. Jury selection wrapped up on Monday morning, just before the defense and prosecution began their opening statements.

"I'm happy. I felt pretty indifferent about it. I wasn't for or against it," one person told the outlet. "... I'm happy to be on my way. There's a lot of pressure when it comes to this case." They added that they have "no clue" what the final verdict will be. Another person explained that they're "happy they don't have to miss work." One more remarked that they're off to work and ready to enjoy their summer.

As for those who comprise the 12-person jury as well as the six alternates, they'll be sticking around for the rest of the case. Both the prosecution and the defense finished their opening statements on Monday.

For the prosecution, attorney Emily A. Johnson suggested there is "another side" to Diddy and he allegedly "brutally" beat Cassie "countless times" over the years. She even referenced one "freak-off" in which Diddy allegedly hired a male escort to pee in Cassie's mouth.

As for the defense, they claimed the case is "about love, and jealousy and money," according to Inner City Press. They described Cassie as a jealous lover in a toxic relationship, and suggested that the prosecution's argument doesn't relate to the alleged crimes with which the government has charged him.

Read More: 50 Cent Brutally Trolls Diddy Over Alleged Urine Fetish With Cassie

Diddy Trial Day 2

Following opening statements, the prosecution got started on witness testimony. They began by bringing out Israel Florez, a Los Angeles police officer who worked as a security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016. Florez testified about the infamous security camera footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie that CNN surfaced, last year.

After that, they welcomed a man by the name Daniel Phillip to the stand. He alleged that Diddy paid him to have sex with Cassie while he masturbated. His testimony will continue on Tuesday.

Read More: Diddy Courtroom Sketch Goes Viral After The Mogul Flashes A Symbol To His Family

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
