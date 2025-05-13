Dismissed Diddy Jurors Rejoice After Avoiding Sex Trafficking Trial

Several of the New Yorkers who successfully avoided getting placed onto the jury in Diddy's criminal trial celebrated to TMZ while leaving the courtroom. Jury selection wrapped up on Monday morning, just before the defense and prosecution began their opening statements.

"I'm happy. I felt pretty indifferent about it. I wasn't for or against it," one person told the outlet. "... I'm happy to be on my way. There's a lot of pressure when it comes to this case." They added that they have "no clue" what the final verdict will be. Another person explained that they're "happy they don't have to miss work." One more remarked that they're off to work and ready to enjoy their summer.

As for those who comprise the 12-person jury as well as the six alternates, they'll be sticking around for the rest of the case. Both the prosecution and the defense finished their opening statements on Monday.

For the prosecution, attorney Emily A. Johnson suggested there is "another side" to Diddy and he allegedly "brutally" beat Cassie "countless times" over the years. She even referenced one "freak-off" in which Diddy allegedly hired a male escort to pee in Cassie's mouth.

As for the defense, they claimed the case is "about love, and jealousy and money," according to Inner City Press. They described Cassie as a jealous lover in a toxic relationship, and suggested that the prosecution's argument doesn't relate to the alleged crimes with which the government has charged him.

Diddy Trial Day 2

Following opening statements, the prosecution got started on witness testimony. They began by bringing out Israel Florez, a Los Angeles police officer who worked as a security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016. Florez testified about the infamous security camera footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie that CNN surfaced, last year.

After that, they welcomed a man by the name Daniel Phillip to the stand. He alleged that Diddy paid him to have sex with Cassie while he masturbated. His testimony will continue on Tuesday.