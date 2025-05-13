Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, testified in his criminal trial on Tuesday morning, at one point noting that he allegedly introduced her to Blue Dolphin ecstasy during one of their first encounters. She explained that it was the first time she ever “intentionally” took ecstacy, referencing an earlier incident where it was in a Gatorade, as caught by The Washington Post.

The topic arose while discussing the early stages of their romantic relationship. She recalled the Bad Boy mogul taking her on a trip to Miami a few months after her 21st birthday. The vacation marked the first time they had sex. “I’d become one of his girlfriends after that trip," she remarked.

As their relationship went on, Cassie alleged that Diddy began getting more and more manipulative. She described “psychological abuse," claiming he took control over how she looked, who she spoke to, and more. She also described her music career beginning to feel like "busy work." “A lot of the things [songs] I did didn’t actually come out,” she said. She added that she recorded hundreds of songs that never released and she wasn't paid for. “The freak offs became a job,” she said. “ … There was no space to do anything else.”

Cassie says she eventually moved to Los Angeles to be with Diddy, although she never wanted to leave New York. “I wasn’t ready to be out of New York,” she said. “Because I was in love, and I wanted to be near him.” Before going any further into Cassie's testimony, the courtroom took a break for lunch.

Diddy Trial Day 2

Before Cassie, the prosecution called two other witnesses to the stand over the last two days. They began with Israel Florez, a Los Angeles police officer who worked as a security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016. He testified about the incident shown in security camera footage that CNN published, last year, of Diddy assaulting Cassie.