Cassie alleged on the stand while testifying in Diddy's criminal trial on Tuesday that she used to call the Bad Boy mogul, "Pop Pop." She explained that he allegedly wanted her to refer to him by whatever nickname she used for her grandfather. Although she obliged, she now views the demand as "disrespectful."

The claim stems from Cassie's discussion about the "psychological abuse" she allegedly dealt with at the hands of Diddy. She also claimed that Diddy's insistence on her involvement in "freak-offs" led to her music career coming to a halt. “A lot of the things [songs] I did didn’t actually come out,” she revealed. She added that she recorded hundreds of songs that never released and she wasn't paid for. “The freak offs became a job,” she said, as caught by The Washington Post. “ … There was no space to do anything else.”

Elsewhere during her testimony, Cassie reflected on the start of her romantic relationship with Diddy. "I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time — this exciting, entertaining, fun guy who also happened to have my career in his hands," she said. “It felt special because not a lot of people got that time with him."

She added that the first time they had sex was during a vacation to Miami, where Diddy introduced her to ecstasy. “I’d become one of his girlfriends after that trip," she said.

Diddy Trial Day 2

Cassie finished Tuesday's testimony by recounting the 2016 assault at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. CNN obtained and published security camera footage of the incident, last year. Cassie explained that the beating was allegedly in response to the first time she ever tried to flee a freak-off before it was over.

Prosecutors finished Tuesday's hearing by revealing that they will need “half the day” tomorrow to finish Cassie's testimony. Judge Arun Subramanian is also planning on ruling as to whether the media will have access to the freak-off videos that the jury will see at some point.