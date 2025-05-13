Cassie Alleges Diddy Rushed Out Of A Freak-Off To Confront Suge Knight

Cassie has been testifying about her ex-boyfriend, Diddy, in his ongoing criminal trial throughout the day on Tuesday.

Cassie alleged that Diddy once abruptly left one of his "freak-off" parties upon learning that Suge Knight was at a nearby diner, according to The Washington Post. She claims he gathered up a posse to find him and took off, leaving her terrified as to what might happen. “I was crying, I was screaming, like ‘Please don’t do anything stupid,’” Cassie testified during the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial on Tuesday, as caught by Inner City Press. “I was really nervous for them, I didn’t know what they were going to do.”

Additionally, she recalled an alleged instance where Diddy had her carry a gun for him in her purse. She claimed that they were on the way to a club in Los Angeles and were off mushrooms during the incident. "I was freaking out," she remarked.

Elsewhere during her testimony, Cassie spoke in detail about her romantic relationship with Diddy and the "freak-off" events he allegedly hosted. As for why she liked Diddy in the first place, she recalled: "I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time — this exciting, entertaining, fun guy who also happened to have my career in his hands. It felt special because not a lot of people got that time with him."

Read More: Cassie Alleges Diddy's "Freak-Offs" Became Her Full-Time Job & Derailed Her Career

Diddy Trial Day 2

Cassie further alleged that as their relationship progressed, Diddy began getting physically abusive and eventually introduced her to the idea of "freak-offs." Wanting to do anything to please him and allegedly fearing repercussions, she consented to participating in the sex parties, which at times would entail Diddy having escorts to urinate on her.

At the time of publishing, Cassie is still on the stand. It is possible that her testimony continues until court is adjourned until Wednesday morning.

Read More: Cassie Alleges Diddy Introduced Her To Blue Dolphin Ecstasy In Shocking Trial Testimony

