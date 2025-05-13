Cassie Alleges Diddy Forced Her To Alter Her Appearance Before Freak-Offs

"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: P. Diddy and Cassie at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/FilmMagic)
Cassie's testimony has revealed quite a bit about her dynamic with Diddy such as how toxic she claims it was for her.

Cassie, the star testifier in Diddy's trial, is laying out a ton of allegations against her ex. The singer has given the jury a lot to think about moving forward already in what is already going to be a complex case. During a portion of her testimony today, she answered lots of questions regarding the control Diddy had over her.

According to Cassie, it sounds like it was a great amount. The attorney wanted to discover what their dynamic was like for the 11 years they were together. Based on her responses, Diddy was very dominant. The Q&A began to pick up steam when the attorney asked Cassie about her career and how she was making money.

Per her answers, Diddy took the reins in that department too. "AUSA: Who paid your rent in LA? Ventura: Sean, except when I had the house in Studio City. AUSA: Why'd you pay then? Ventura: I could afford it then. And I wanted to have some control. It was accepted. AUSA: By whom? Ventura: Sean."

But even though Cassie was making a lot of music for Bad Boy Records (nine unreleased albums resulting in zero compensation), she alleges that the freak-offs were really her main job at the end of the day. "Ventura: The freak offs became a job. There was no time to do anything else but do them then try to recover. AUSA: How much time in your week would freak offs take? Ventura: The longest was four days, significant periods of time," she claimed.

Diddy Trial Day Two

"AUSA: How did you make money, if your records weren't being released?" Ventura: I did hosting parties, when Sean approved them. AUSA: What comments did Sean make about your physical appearance? Ventura: That I looked too Mexican with my hair like that."

However, that wasn't all Diddy allegedly required. "AUSA: How did he like your nails? Ventura: White. French tipped. AUSA: Hair? Ventura: It varied. I shaved my head in 2009. AUSA: Your body? Ventura: He told me to work out, prepare for the freak offs. AUSA: How did you feel about his comments? Ventura: It varied."

Cassie would later add that her "self-confidence" would be taken away on top of tangible items like cars, money, and more. "He would take things away, depending on how he felt," she said.

