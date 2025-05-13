Cassie alleged that her music career stalled and participating in Diddy's "freak-off" events became her full-time job as his girlfriend during her testimony in his criminal trial on Tuesday. She explained that shortly after beginning their relationship, he became controlling over her. Specifically, she described her music career beginning to feel like "busy work."

“A lot of the things [songs] I did didn’t actually come out,” she revealed. She added that she recorded hundreds of songs that never released and she wasn't paid for. “The freak offs became a job,” she said, as caught by The Washington Post. “ … There was no space to do anything else.”

Earlier in her testimony, Cassie explained what drew her to Diddy in the first place and traced the early stages of their relationship. "I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time — this exciting, entertaining, fun guy who also happened to have my career in his hands," she said. “It felt special because not a lot of people got that time with him."

She revealed that they had sex for the first time during a trip to Miami a few months after her 21st birthday. “I’d become one of his girlfriends after that trip," she remarked, noting that it was the first time he introduced her to ecstasy.

Diddy Trial Day 2

Speaking about the freak-offs more broadly, she explained that Diddy first approached her with the idea for them after he allegedly began physically abusing her. The sex party allegedly involved drugs and alcohol and took place at a home Diddy was renting in Los Angeles. “I was high, so there wasn’t much feeling," she said of the experience.