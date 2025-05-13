Cassie Alleges Diddy's "Freak-Offs" Became Her Full-Time Job & Derailed Her Career

BY Cole Blake 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Revolt TV Hosts Big Sean Concert Event To Celebrate His New Album "Dark Sky Paradise"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Big Sean's concert hosted by Revolt TV to celebrate his new album 'Dark Sky Paradise' at Hollywood &amp; Highland Courtyard on February 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)
Cassie has been testifying in Diddy's criminal trial throughout the day on Tuesday, recalling several periods of their relationship.

Cassie alleged that her music career stalled and participating in Diddy's "freak-off" events became her full-time job as his girlfriend during her testimony in his criminal trial on Tuesday. She explained that shortly after beginning their relationship, he became controlling over her. Specifically, she described her music career beginning to feel like "busy work."

“A lot of the things [songs] I did didn’t actually come out,” she revealed. She added that she recorded hundreds of songs that never released and she wasn't paid for. “The freak offs became a job,” she said, as caught by The Washington Post. “ … There was no space to do anything else.”

Earlier in her testimony, Cassie explained what drew her to Diddy in the first place and traced the early stages of their relationship. "I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time — this exciting, entertaining, fun guy who also happened to have my career in his hands," she said. “It felt special because not a lot of people got that time with him."

She revealed that they had sex for the first time during a trip to Miami a few months after her 21st birthday. “I’d become one of his girlfriends after that trip," she remarked, noting that it was the first time he introduced her to ecstasy.

Read More: Cassie Alleges Diddy Introduced Her To Blue Dolphin Ecstasy In Shocking Trial Testimony

Diddy Trial Day 2

Speaking about the freak-offs more broadly, she explained that Diddy first approached her with the idea for them after he allegedly began physically abusing her. The sex party allegedly involved drugs and alcohol and took place at a home Diddy was renting in Los Angeles. “I was high, so there wasn’t much feeling," she said of the experience.

From there, the freak-offs became more frequent. Cassie alleged that they'd occur “weekly for a consistent amount of years.” “It just felt like it was all I was good for to him,” she said while breaking into tears. “I was humiliated.” At the time of publishing, Cassie is still testifying.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Made An Escort Pee In Cassie's Mouth During A Freak-Off

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala Music Cassie Alleges Diddy Introduced Her To Blue Dolphin Ecstasy In Shocking Trial Testimony 1.7K
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals Music Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Cassie Following Shocking Diddy Trial Revelation 9.9K
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21 Music Cassie Testifies That She Was Extremely Reluctant To Say No To Diddy 2.3K
Cassie's 21st Birthday At Jet Nghtclub At The Mirage Music Diddy Allegedly Made An Escort Pee In Cassie's Mouth During A Freak-Off 12.2K