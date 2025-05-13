Day two of the Diddy trial is officially underway and Cassie has just taken the stand to testify. They were together for about 11 years and over the last year and change, we have to come learn a lot more about them. The alleged manner in which the mogul treated the singer during their relationship was forceful.

Moreover, it appears as though he was incredibly abusive. That fact was revealed to us once the harrowing footage from inside the InterContinental Hotel was released months before his arrest. Of course, most of you know that Diddy brutally beat Cassie and chased her around.

We also know that the Bad Boy Records founder loved to throw extravagant parties, especially erotic ones. That's what authorities have at least alleged as they labeled these get-togethers, "freak-offs." Cassie was allegedly a part of them to help satisfy his partner because she wanted to "make him happy."

Diddy Trial Day Two

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Sean Diddy Combs (L) and dancer/recording artist Cassie Ventura attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

That's what she said on the stand just moments ago per TMZ. The aforementioned video from 2016 was a topic of focus while she was testifying. However, she mainly zoned in on a "freak-off" that took place right after that frightful day.

According to her, Diddy hired an escort to have sex with her, and she said at the time that she was "confused" and "nervous." However, Cassie wanting to please Diddy overruled her feelings about.

So, she went through with it, and that seemed to have him think he could continue this. "Then there were more. It wasn't something I wanted to do, at least not that frequently," Cassie said while on the podium.

She claimed that if she said no, it was going to make him angry. Moreover, she believes he would have attempted to blackmail her if she declined. It was alluded to earlier today by prosecutors that Diddy would have released the "freak-off" footage if Cassie didn't comply.