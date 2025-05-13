Cassie Testifies That She Was Extremely Reluctant To Say No To Diddy

BY Zachary Horvath 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Cassie (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy pose backstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka and Live Nation at Barclays Center on May 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation )
It's long been purported that Diddy had a firm grip over what Cassie could and could not do during their ever-so-complex relationship.

Day two of the Diddy trial is officially underway and Cassie has just taken the stand to testify. They were together for about 11 years and over the last year and change, we have to come learn a lot more about them. The alleged manner in which the mogul treated the singer during their relationship was forceful.

Moreover, it appears as though he was incredibly abusive. That fact was revealed to us once the harrowing footage from inside the InterContinental Hotel was released months before his arrest. Of course, most of you know that Diddy brutally beat Cassie and chased her around.

We also know that the Bad Boy Records founder loved to throw extravagant parties, especially erotic ones. That's what authorities have at least alleged as they labeled these get-togethers, "freak-offs." Cassie was allegedly a part of them to help satisfy his partner because she wanted to "make him happy."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake: Revisiting Rap’s Wildest Night

Diddy Trial Day Two
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Sean Diddy Combs (L) and dancer/recording artist Cassie Ventura attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

That's what she said on the stand just moments ago per TMZ. The aforementioned video from 2016 was a topic of focus while she was testifying. However, she mainly zoned in on a "freak-off" that took place right after that frightful day.

According to her, Diddy hired an escort to have sex with her, and she said at the time that she was "confused" and "nervous." However, Cassie wanting to please Diddy overruled her feelings about.

So, she went through with it, and that seemed to have him think he could continue this. "Then there were more. It wasn't something I wanted to do, at least not that frequently," Cassie said while on the podium.

She claimed that if she said no, it was going to make him angry. Moreover, she believes he would have attempted to blackmail her if she declined. It was alluded to earlier today by prosecutors that Diddy would have released the "freak-off" footage if Cassie didn't comply.

Finally, it seems like she's going to show footage of one of these "freak-offs" to the jury today. It sounds like its being taken from the evidence pile, which she contributed "laptops" to that possibly have said tapes on there.

Read More: Kanye West’s Ugly History Of Publicly Targeting Kim Kardashian

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 2.9K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.3K
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals Music Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Cassie Following Shocking Diddy Trial Revelation 9.8K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 29.7K