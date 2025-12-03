Cam'ron Admits He Never Wanted To Do "Verzuz" With The Lox

Cam'ron says he never wanted to participate in Dipset's iconic Verzuz battle with The Lox back in 2021. Speaking about his regrets during a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Cam explained that he's been a "team player" too many times throughout his career.

"I can name a lot of decisions that wasn't good because I was trying to be a team player. I should've never did the Verzuz, I told n****s don't do the Verzuz," Cam began. "... It was the wrong decision that I made. No more of that... I've tried to be a team player a lot of times, but that's the first thing that came to my brain when you said, 'wrong decisions.'"

When 2Cool2Blog shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), many fans agreed with Cam's observation. "Let’s be real. Them n****s had no idea the lox was coming that prepared lol. Dipset shoulda won if they did everything right," one user wrote. Another added: "Yeah we could tell lol from when the n***a turned up late, I knew it was over lol."

Dipset & The Lox's "Verzuz"

Despite both groups having legendary catalogs, The Lox dominated their Verzuz battle with Dipset. It remains one of the most iconic episodes of the series, which made its long-awaited return with a battle between No Limit and Cash Money in October.

During a recent episode of the Joe & Jada podcast, Jadakiss reflected on The Lox's performance and explained that he felt unstoppable at the time. “I was out of my mind,” he told Fat Joe. “It was a very different space that I was in that day. I’d never been that way before.”