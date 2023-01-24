The LOX and Dipset faced off at Madison Square Garden’s theater for an epic Verzuz battle two years ago. The two legendary New York crew laid down their respective catalogs and allowed the audience to determine the victor. Though most would agree that The LOX won that battle off of the strength of Jadakiss’ “Who Shot Ya” freestyle, both crews came together to celebrate their impact on hip-hop.

However, the event didn’t go down without its fair share of hiccups. At one point, Styles P and Cam’ron nearly scuffled after the former attempted to grab Cam’s shoes. Though there was a bit of kicking involved, the issues between them didn’t escalate and they made it clear it was all in good fun.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Cam’ron of Dipset and Styles P of The Lox attend Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Sheek Louch reflected on the scenario during a recent sit-down with Vlad TV. He recalled Cam pushing Styles P off of his lawn chair, which started the back-and-forth.

“It was in [Styles P’s] eyes, though, to go get at Cam but not on some beef sh*t. In the heat of the moment type shit,” he said. He recalled pulling Styles P off of Cam’ron, describing the atmosphere as zoo-like.

He said even his associates from Ruff Ryders were ready to pounce, as did some of the Dipset associates in the building. Sheek said that he was happy it didn’t turn into a situation similar to Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Specifically, Sheek was happy that neither anyone from The LOX or Dipset told anyone else to “suck my d*ck.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: (L-R) Sheek Louch, Jadakiss, and Styles P of The Lox perform onstage during Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“You don’t diss a man down to that shit. You should know that those words are fighting words,” he said. “It should never get to that.

Peep the full clip below.