Juelz Santana says that LOX won their Verzuz matchup against Dipset. The two New York groups squared off back in the summer of 2021.

Speaking about the event on VladTV, Santana explained that The LOX is “more of a group” than Dipset.

“I feel like they’re more culturally a group than we are,” he said. “… I feel we’re individual superstars that just form Voltron when we get together, you know what I’m sayin’?”

NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Recording artist Juelz Santana performs on BET’s “106 & Park” at BET Studios on April 16, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

He elaborated: “Me, Jim [Jones], and Cam, you know what I’m sayin’? And I feel like The Lox are culturally more of a group. Their aesthetic is more of a group. [Jadakiss and Styles P] have how many records where they go back-to-back, like line-for-line—not even a fuckin’ verse-for-verse … I think me and Cam maybe have one track like that.”

On the show, Dipset performed “I’m Ready,” “Crunk Muzik,” and “Salute,” among others, while The LOX ran with hits such as “Fuck You,” “Chest 2 Chest,” “Dope Money,” and “Wild Out.”

Later, Santana explained that Dipset is more competitive within its own ranks, attributing it to being from Harlem.

“I could be on the same team as you, but I’m still tryin’ to style on you,” he said. “… Really we should be just worried about beating these n***as, but that’s a Harlem thing, though.”

Santana’s reflection on his Verzuz appearance comes following his recent announcement of a new mixtape. Making the announcement on Instagram, he confirmed that the project will be dropping next month.

“FRIENDLY!!! Dropping Next Week MOTION!! Mixtape Dropping Next MONTH… Lets Go #ICFMF #WeInMotion #BackOutSide,” Santana wrote at the time.

Check out Juelz Santana’s comments with VladTV below, before the release of a new project from Santana, next month.

[Via]