Cam’ron Recalls Forcing Teenage Juelz Santana To Work On Music

Cam’ron says he used to have to force Juelz Santana to lock in and work on music when he was a teenager. Reflecting on their collaborative relationship during an interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Cam explained how he’d get Santana motivated to write.

“We used to have to lock Juelz in the house, straight up and down, when he was 15, 16,” he said. “All them songs you hear, the bangers, was forced. [I’d be like], ‘Yo, write the song, my n***a. Write the song!’ But it got to the point where I can’t treat you… you’re a grown man now. I can’t yell at you. I can’t scream at you. All them hits. ‘Gangsta Music,’ ‘Santana’s Town,’ all the hot shit, ‘Hey Ma,’ was when we about to walk out to the club, we had a crib in Chicago. And he’d be like, ‘Come on.’ I’d be like, ‘You did that 16?’ He’d be like, ‘Uh…’ I said, ‘We’ll bring you a b*tch back. You’re not coming out until you finish the f*cking song.’ Straight like that. ‘We’ll bring you a hoe back and if you finished the 16, you can have her.'”

Read More: Cam’ron Credits Gillie Da Kid & Wallo For Squashing Mase Beef, Dame Dash Weighs In

Dipset Reunites For "Verzuz" Performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: (L-R) Cam'ron, Jim Jones, and Juelz Santana of Dipset performs onstage during Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, Cam also recalled Santana planning to drop another album once he got out of his deal with Dipset in 2008, but it never materialized. “When we stopped working together, I’m not saying the work ethic got poor, but for some reason, it’s not translating into the public hearing it,” Cam said. “Like I said, you go to his page now, every month he’s saying something’s coming out, something’s coming out. And the reason I know this ‘cause I’m waiting. I’m a fan! I’m sitting here saying: ‘When’s the shit coming out?’ ‘Cause I would like to hear it!”

Cam'ron Discusses Dipset

While they haven’t spoken in some time, Cam says he still has love for Santana and considers him one of the best Harlem rappers of all time. Elsewhere in his appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Cam discussed potentially going on tour with Mase. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cam’ron And Ma$e Choose DMX Over Tupac As The Better Rapper, Fans Weigh In

[Via]