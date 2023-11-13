Cam’ron And Ma$e Choose DMX Over Tupac As The Better Rapper, Fans Weigh In

Pitting rappers against each other and debating who is better, creates a fun discussion. There are so many angles and points you can make for each artist. The conversations can go on for hours, and some can go on for years. Over the course of the 50-year history of the genre, so many legendary names are a part of these sometimes heated arguments. Kanye West versus Drake, Future and Young Thug, and Eminem versus Jay-Z are just a few. Another one that may be closer than you think is Tupac and DMX. Usually 'Pac and Biggie are thrown into the ring together. Cam'ron and Ma$e were recently asked who they would choose between two legends from the East Coast.

Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the podcast hosted by Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, had the hosts of It Is What It Is on, according to AllHipHop. As we said, this conversation is much closer than some may initially think. Both of them have a global and cultural impact that is unmatched. That is why the pressure was sort of high for Cam'ron to pick someone. As we also said, these conversations can turn ugly in an instant. However, both eventually went on to select the "X Gon' Give It To Ya" rapper.

Cam'ron & Ma$e Get The Debate Rolling

Essentially, both of them came to the same conclusion. That being that people would go insane at his shows and that they could easily recite his tracks word for word. Cam'ron also had some bias because he had the opportunity to work with DMX before his untimely passing. Some were in agreeance with the two show hosts, while some others respectfully disagreed. One person replied, "X is really one of, if not the most underrated under-appreciated rappers all time. And as a performer he’s legendary But Pac is generational man Kids in Gaza know Pac." Of course, Cam and Ma$e highly respect 'Pac, but for them, it came down to personal experience and actually getting to be around X.

What are your initial thoughts on Cam'ron and Ma$e picking DMX over Tupac as the better rapper? Who do you prefer in this debate? What is your favorite DMX song and which is your favorite of Tupac's? We would like to know what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Cam'ron and Ma$e, as well as everything else going on around the music world. Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Tupac and DMX.

