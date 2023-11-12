Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Separate Public Appearances Continue Amid Shooting Case

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been spending some time apart in recent weeks.

Power couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been spotted in public various times without each other amid the latter's current legal battle. Rocky's accused of threatening to kill a man back in 2021. Allegedly, he held a gun to his stomach before grazing him with a bullet. The two of them were spotted out on the separately twice last week.

On Thursday, Rihanna and some girlfriends stopped by the San Vicente Bungalows, while Rocky went out in a different part of West Hollywood. On Saturday, each of them stepped out in all black looks, though they weren't seen together. Rocky's said to have spent some time in the studio and Rihanna enjoyed dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi.

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna

Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)

Some think it would make more sense for the duo to be at each other's sides more than ever these days. Others point out that it's understandable if Rihanna wants to keep her distance from recent damning headlines. Last week, for example, ASAP Rocky's alleged victim took to social media to reveal that he suffers from PTSD. "Just cause I seem better don't mean I am," ASAP Relli stated in an Instagram Story. "I'm still struck by what happen ptsd ain't a joke." Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina later told XXL that Relli's claims are false.

"The claim is ridiculous and obviously an excuse for his poor performance on the witness stand yesterday," he said. "In any event this is the first time he is making that claim which is obviously an attempt to create damages where none exist." Relli was questioned in court last week, accusing Rocky of shooting four times and grazing one of his hands, leaving it injured. What do you think of ASAP Rocky and Rihanna making various public appearances separately amid the rapper's legal battle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

