ASAP Rocky Talks New Album While Going For A Run

It's been a while since ASAP Rocky fans have gotten a new album from the rapper. His last album TESTING dropped all the way back in 2018 and though he's released plenty of singles since then a follow-up album hasn't yet materialized. Rocky has been teasing his next project which he's said is titled Don't Be Dumb but information has been vague. That's why fans are taking new info on the project through any way they can get it.

Recently, TMZ caught up with the rapper while he was going for a jog and decided to try and ask him some questions. In the admittedly hilarious video, he clarifies that he is still working on the album. Later in the story, the publication notes that it's still expected to be released later this year. On top of that detail, he was able to recommend the perfect running shoes and also let out a big laugh when asked if he and Rihanna plan on having any more kids. Check out the comedic interactions below.

ASAP Rocky Doesn't Slow Down To Tease New Album

Don't Be Dumb may not be the only new music fans hear from A$AP Rocky this year. Kid Cudi similarly had to delay his upcoming album INSANO but that hasn't stopped him from teasing it. During a recent live performance he let slip that a myriad of high-profile guests, including Rocky, made contributions to the album.

Earlier this month, ASAP Rocky also hit up The Alchemist's home studio alongside Earl Sweatshirt. Earl and Alc just released a new collaborative album earlier this year, though Rocky wasn't featured on it. That didn't stop fans from speculating over how good a collaboration from the trio at some point in the future could be. Rocky and Earl have never collaborated on a song together before. What do you think of ASAP Rocky telling fans he's continuing to work on Don't Be Dumb? Let us know in the comment section below.

