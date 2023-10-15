Kid Cudi’s “INSANO” Features Revealed: Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Young Thug & More

What’s even more exciting about the Cleveland innovator’s revelation, which also named Lil Yachty and Pusha T, is that it’s not even the full list of special guests.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kid Cudi's INSANO is going to be one of 2024's first big rap projects to drop, and there's a lot of anticipation for it. Even though it's been a rocky road, with snippets that fans disliked, it's a blessing to have that be the most contentious part of your rollout. Moreover, he is hyping up the album with plenty of teases about it, and a huge one arrived during (presumably) one of his intimate Cudder's Clubhouse shows in New York. Speaking to the crowd, the Cleveland native revealed the features that will appear on his next full-length. The best part? It's not even a full list, and it's already stacked with great artists.

"We got Travis, we got Rocky, we got Yachty, who else? We got a couple,” Kid Cudi remarked to deafening cheers. “Oh yeah we got Thug on there, I got Pusha. That’s enough, I don’t want to- I got more than that, but that’s enough." Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, and Pusha T sound like a fantastic set of collaborators for this next phase of Scott Mescudi's music career. He has great chemistry and past collabs with all of them except Yachty, and their first team-up should yield some incredible results considering their artistic visions.

Kid Cudi Shares A Few Amazing INSANO Features

Furthermore, there are plenty of other updates that Kid Cudi offered about INSANO. "There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s)," he recently shared with fans via Twitter. "Ur welcome.  2024 the take over begins. I am positive this album will have everything u need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live ur life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it.  And I have a wonderful cast of features that im sure u all will love."

Meanwhile, what feature are you most excited to hear on the "GHOST!" creative's next LP? Do you think that this will compare to his other studio projects or are we in for a completely new ride? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi and these amazing MCs, log back into HNHH.

