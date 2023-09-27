Kid Cudi Shows Off His Voice Acting Skills On Instagram Story

Kid Cudi has never felt the need to restrict himself to one medium. He's appeared in a number of films and TV shows, often playing himself. But he expanded his horizon even further in 2022 with the release of Entergalactic. Alongside other musicians like Jaden Smith, Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, Cudi performed as a voice actor in the animated TV special. While he also made an entire album to soundtrack the special, it's clear the voice acting in it also spoke to him.

Now, in a new series of clips he posted to his Instagram story, Kid Cudi is flexing his voice acting abilities. While fans already knew he could sing, he showed off a variety of voices he can perform in a sequence of short videos. Unfortunately for Cudi, reactions were pretty mixed with a lot of fans seeing the videos as cringey. "Bro pushing 40 doin' all this theatrics 😭" the top comment on a repost of the videos reads. "being a cudi fan becomes harder each day," another agrees. Check out all the videos below.

Kid Cudi's Voice Acting Divides Fans

This isn't the only time Kid Cudi has found himself being clowned on by fans recently. Earlier this week he threw out the first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game and it didn't go particularly well. Like many celebrities he found that throwing the first pitch was a lot harder than expected. Fans online had a good time laughing at Cudi's pitch which ended up far short and far outside where he was aiming.

A few years before Entergalactic Kid Cudi almost landed a live-action acting role. The rapper and singer auditioned for the lead role in Jordan Peele's modern classic horror film Get Out. Despite feeling pretty good about his audition he ultimately didn't get the part. He shared with fans on Twitter that the rejection led him to not see the film for years after it was released. Do you think Kid Cudi sharing his voice acting is cringey or impressive? Let us know in the comment section below.

