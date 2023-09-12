Kid Cudi Addresses Rumors Of Timothee Chalamet Beef: “Don’t Believe The Gossip Online”

Kid Cudi makes it clear that there isn’t any tension between him and Timothee Chalamet.

BYAron A.
Kid Cudi Addresses Rumors Of Timothee Chalamet Beef: “Don’t Believe The Gossip Online”

Kid Cudi maintains a level of transparency with his fans that most artists, and celebrities for that matter, fail to display. It’s one of the reasons that nearly 15 years after his debut album, his fans have stuck by his side through thick and thin. For this reason, he tries to set the record straight whenever fans begin to speculate issues, whether the release of The Scotts with Travis Scott or the status of "Solo Dolo Pt. 4" with Playboi Carti.

However, it seems that many fans have felt there was some tension between Cudi and Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet. Although the two have proved to be quite close, Chalamet and Kylie Jenner recently confirmed their relationship. Considering Kid Cudi’s relationship with Chalamet and Travis Scott, who shares two children with Jenner, one might think that he would have to pick a side. But as we saw during the Kanye West vs. Pete Davidson saga, Cudi isn’t interested in getting into other people’s business.

Read More: Timothée Chalamet Explains How Nervous He Was At Kid Cudi’s Birthday With Kanye West

Kid Cudi Sets The Record Straight

As TikTok rumors circulated regarding a fractured relationship between the rapper and actor, one that Cudi apparently wasn’t privy to, fans began to inquire whether there was any validity to these claims. Immediately, Cudi shut down the allegations and made it clear that he and Chalamet remain on great terms and recently chopped it up with one another. “What da hell I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis. I spoke to him a few weeks ago,” he wrote.

Cudi explained that no one should question his loyalty and friendship with Timothee Chalamet, especially when questionable sources put out these reports. “Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him,” Cudi continued. “We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please dont believe the gossip online yall.” So far, no response from Timothee Chalamet but we could imagine he feels similarly. Check out Kid Cudi’s tweets above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Read More: Kid Cudi Receives Present From Timothee Chalamet Ahead Of “Dune” Release

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.