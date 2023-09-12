Kid Cudi Addresses Rumors Of Timothee Chalamet Beef: “Don’t Believe The Gossip Online”

Kid Cudi maintains a level of transparency with his fans that most artists, and celebrities for that matter, fail to display. It’s one of the reasons that nearly 15 years after his debut album, his fans have stuck by his side through thick and thin. For this reason, he tries to set the record straight whenever fans begin to speculate issues, whether the release of The Scotts with Travis Scott or the status of "Solo Dolo Pt. 4" with Playboi Carti.

However, it seems that many fans have felt there was some tension between Cudi and Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet. Although the two have proved to be quite close, Chalamet and Kylie Jenner recently confirmed their relationship. Considering Kid Cudi’s relationship with Chalamet and Travis Scott, who shares two children with Jenner, one might think that he would have to pick a side. But as we saw during the Kanye West vs. Pete Davidson saga, Cudi isn’t interested in getting into other people’s business.

Kid Cudi Sets The Record Straight

As TikTok rumors circulated regarding a fractured relationship between the rapper and actor, one that Cudi apparently wasn’t privy to, fans began to inquire whether there was any validity to these claims. Immediately, Cudi shut down the allegations and made it clear that he and Chalamet remain on great terms and recently chopped it up with one another. “What da hell I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis. I spoke to him a few weeks ago,” he wrote.

Cudi explained that no one should question his loyalty and friendship with Timothee Chalamet, especially when questionable sources put out these reports. “Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him,” Cudi continued. “We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please dont believe the gossip online yall.” So far, no response from Timothee Chalamet but we could imagine he feels similarly. Check out Kid Cudi’s tweets above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

