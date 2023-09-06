Travis Scott Was At The Same Beyonce Show As Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet

While there's always plenty of reason for excitement on Beyonce's Renaissance tour, there was also reason for drama during a recent series of LA shows. The mega-star has been attracting big names to her concerts all summer and in the always star-studded Loa Angeles that was even clearer. Musicians like SZA, GloRilla, and City Girls showed out alongside reality stars like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, even Prince Harry and Megan Markle made it out to a show. But it was one couple in particular in attendance that everyone was paying attention to.

After months of speculation Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made their public debut as a couple during one of Beyonce's LA shows. Subsequently videos shared of the event caught the couple getting up close and personal and even sharing a kiss. While that already caught plenty of attention, fans put two and two together when videos of Kylie's ex Travis Scott were also shared from the exact same concert. Scott was seen running into Lil Durk and Jay-Z in the crowd and it's unclear if the parties involved even knew that each other were there. Check out the video of Travis Scott at the show below.

Travis Scott Could Have Run Into Ex Kylie Jenner

It's probably for the best that Travis Scott didn't run into the couple. He's expressed some negative feelings for Chalamet in the past. Consequently, he took shots at his ex-girlfriend's new man on one of the tracks from his recently released album UTOPIA. In the song, he takes aim at Chalamet for his starring role in the upcoming WONKA film.

That highly anticipated new album has earned some praise from high places. Drake himself called UTOPIA the best album on the market. That will probably only be his take until he drops his own new project For All The Dogs. The album is expected later this month. What do you think about Travis Scott going to the same Beyonce show as Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet? Let us know in the comment section below.

