Drake Declares Travis Scott’s “Utopia” As The Best Album On The Market

Drake is someone who has worked with Travis Scott quite a bit in the past. Overall, they always seem to appear on each other’s albums. Of course, Scott has been on albums like If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, More Life, and Certified Lover Boy. Moreover, Drizzy has returned the favor with appearances on Astroworld and more recently, Utopia. The Canadian megastar was on the song “Meltdown,” which has become a fan favorite on streaming services.

Recently, Travis Scott came out to perform with Drake at his Vancouver show. 21 Savage can’t make it into Canada, which means Drizzy has been seeking replacements. In Montreal, the artist brought out J. Cole, which was a huge moment for both artists. Although with Travis dropping one of the biggest albums of the year, fans in Vancouver were extremely appreciative. In a more recent show, however, Drake seemed to have some extra praise for Scott.

Drake Praises Travis Scott

As you can see in the video above, he declares Utopia as the best album out right now. Utopia spent a whopping four weeks atop the charts, which was certainly an impressive feat. Now, however, fans are waiting for Drizzy to drop For All The Dogs. This is a project that promises to be the biggest of the entire year. Moreover, it could very well lead to hip-hop’s first number-one song of 2023. Unfortunately, a release date for the new project has still yet to be revealed.

For All The Dogs is an album that promises to bring back the “old Drake.” Or at least that is what the artist is making us believe. At this point, fans just want it to be released already. Let us know what your expectations for the album are, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

