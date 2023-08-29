Travis Scott Might Replace 21 Savage On Canadian Dates Of “It’s All A Blur” Drake Tour

In the city of Vancouver, there’s currently a lot of disappointment floating through the air, but also a lot of excitement. Moreover, the “It’s All A Blur” tour with Drake and 21 Savage recently had to postpone its Monday, August 28 date to Wednesday (August 30) due to technical and safety difficulties in the stadium. Not only that, but the Atlanta MC is unable to attend the Canadian dates of this tour due to ongoing legal trouble with immigration law that he continues to battle. However, based on some eagle-eyed air traffic scouting and tour promo at the venue, it looks like the 6 God found a solution for his treacherous twin’s absence.

Fans think that none other than Travis Scott is taking the stage in 21’s stead. Furthermore, this is because apparently La Flame’s jet landed in Vancouver recently (unconfirmed social media hearsay) and a picture of him was shown in tour promo for the night. With an August 29 date also on the cards, it’s possible that Travis Scott brings a lot of heat to this leg of the “It’s All A Blur” tour. After all, between his collabs with both Drake and 21 Savage, there’s a lot of fan-favorite material to celebrate.

Fans Speculate That Travis Scott Will Perform With Drake For Canadian Tour Stops

Travis Scott is confirmed to be performing in 21 Savage's place in Vancouver, the show tonight was postponed until Wednesday.



Could he be performing at every Canada date? pic.twitter.com/ZCsIwbUMxy — 🪐 (@TRAVISONTOUR) August 29, 2023

Travis Scott Is Rumored To Perform With Drake Tonight In Vancouver, Canada In Replacement Of 21 Savage🦉🌵



Travis Scott’s Plane Landed In Vancouver Over An Hour Ago👀 pic.twitter.com/8RpzbgccY3 — Rap301 (@Rap301_) August 28, 2023

In fact, there’s also a lot of new ground to cover. For example, the three MCs have a collab on Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss: “P***y and Millions.” In addition, the touring spitters also appear on Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA. The Houston creative and Drizzy make fireworks on “MELTDOWN,” whereas the Slaughter Gang head honcho features on the project twice. One is the energetic track “TOPIA TWINS” alongside Rob49, and the other is the gorgeous “TIL FURTHER NOTICE” with James Blake.

Meanwhile, all this speculation drove fans wild on social media, and the show’s postponement means that there’s an extra 24 hours to speculate. Given the hype behind all these artists, this could make for a really special moment. It’s a shame that 21 apparently won’t be there to enjoy his time. Still, we’re sure that Travis, if he comes out, will bring something new an electrifying to the table. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest on Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Drake.

