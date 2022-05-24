canada
- MusicWestside Gunn Doesn't Plan On Returning To Canada After "Racist" Border ExperienceWestside Gunn says only a "big bag" could make him return.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Reveals His Dad Is Allowed Back In Canada And Posts New Photo Of Dennis With Sandra GrahamDrake was very excited about the reunion.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIs 21 Savage Allowed In Canada?21 Savage resolved his immigration case, allowing him to travel internationally. By Jake Skudder
- MusicDrake Claps Back At Andrew Tate Over Comments About Canadian MenAndrew Tate was not complimentary to Canadians.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Reflects On "Best Moment" Of His Career During "It's All A Blur" TourDrake says bringing 21 Savage out in Toronto was the best moment he's ever had on stage.By Cole Blake
- Music21 Savage Performing With Drake In Toronto Since Securing Green CardDrake will be joined by 21 Savage in Toronto this weekend.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsUSA And Canada Stunned In FIBA World Cup SemifinalsGermany and Serbia will contest the final.By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Scott Might Replace 21 Savage On Canadian Dates Of "It's All A Blur" Drake TourThe show in Vancouver on Monday (August 28) was pushed back, but it hinted at a very special guest entering the building.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRuss Helps Fan Deal With Aggressive Security: "What’s Wrong With You?"Russ came to a fan's defense during an incident with security at one of his recent performances.By Cole Blake
- MusicTop5 Facing Legal Trouble For Music Video Shot From JailTop5 is facing more problems on top of his murder charge.By Ben Mock
- MusicAfroman And His Crew Detained At U.S.-Canada Border For WeedAfroman was eventually let go.By Jake Lyda
- MusicDrake Finishes As Most-Streamed Artist In Canada For Spotify WrappedDrake dominated Spotify in Canada in 2022.By Cole Blake
- SportsDrake Curse Returns After Canada Flops At World CupThe Drake Curse came back at the worst time for Canada.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesToronto's G Body Comes Into His Own On "City Of Dale"After a brief hiatus, Toronto's own G Body delivers his new EP, "City Of Dale." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Says He Won't Be Returning To Canada After Vancouver Border Harassment"The Box" hitmaker was unable to make it across the border to open for Post Malone last night.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesCity Fidelia Makes A Strong Statement On "Painkiller"Ottawa's Mayor City Fidelia releases his new album, "Painkiller" ft. Shelley fka D.R.A.M & more. By Aron A.
- MusicAkon Believes Canada Is Dominating Hip Hop: “Don’t Get It Twisted”The Konvict Muzik founder also praised Atlanta for its influence on the culture.By Lamar Banks
- MusicLil Wayne Reveals His Favorite Canadian Artist That Isn't DrakeLil Wayne gives Kardinal Offishall the biggest shout-out. By Aron A.
- PoliticsJustin Trudeau Introduces New Gun Control BillTo prevent gun violence in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced a new gun control bill that would stop the circulation of guns in Canada. By Brianna Lawson
- Original ContentFestival Metro Metro: Drake & Lil Baby Reunite, Tory Lanez & DaBaby Defy Cancel Culture & MoreFollowing a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Festival Metro Metro in Montreal returned with performances from Drake, Lil Baby, 50 Cent, Tory Lanez & more. By Aron A.