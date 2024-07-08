Roddy Ricch Denied Access To Canada Years After Drake Helped Him Get Into The Country

Roddy was one of the performers at "The Pop Out."

Roddy Ricch is an artist who is in the midst of a comeback, and fans are eager to see what he does. Overall, he has delivered two new singles as of late. Firstly, we got "Survivor's Remorse." Subsequently, we got "911" which was a nice West Coast banger. Now, we are awaiting The Navy Album, and there is lots of anticipation surrounding the release. Meanwhile, Roddy is attempting to play shows so he can get in front of fans and show them what he's cooking up.

Unfortunately, over the weekend, Roddy had some real issues while trying to get into Vancouver, British Colombia. If you remember, this is the same city Rick Ross was recently attacked in. Well, in an Instagram, story, Roddy Ricch revealed that the border patrol would not let him in. He noted that every time he comes to Canada, he gets harassed. Consequently, he is officially done with the country. He is no longer interested in trying again, at least not in the foreseeable future.

Roddy Ricch Speaks Out

This subsequently led to a rehash of a 2020 report in which it was revealed how Drake helped Roddy get into Canada. Of course, Roddy was recently at "The Pop Out" which was Kendrick Lamar's recent West Coast concert. This has some theorizing that perhaps Drake could have had something to do with this. However, there is no concrete proof of that. Instead, the internet is doing what it does best: conjecture.