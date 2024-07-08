Roddy Ricch Denied Access To Canada Years After Drake Helped Him Get Into The Country

Post Malone In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: Rapper Roddy Ricch performs onstage during the "Twelve Carat Toothache" tour at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Roddy was one of the performers at "The Pop Out."

Roddy Ricch is an artist who is in the midst of a comeback, and fans are eager to see what he does. Overall, he has delivered two new singles as of late. Firstly, we got "Survivor's Remorse." Subsequently, we got "911" which was a nice West Coast banger. Now, we are awaiting The Navy Album, and there is lots of anticipation surrounding the release. Meanwhile, Roddy is attempting to play shows so he can get in front of fans and show them what he's cooking up.

Unfortunately, over the weekend, Roddy had some real issues while trying to get into Vancouver, British Colombia. If you remember, this is the same city Rick Ross was recently attacked in. Well, in an Instagram, story, Roddy Ricch revealed that the border patrol would not let him in. He noted that every time he comes to Canada, he gets harassed. Consequently, he is officially done with the country. He is no longer interested in trying again, at least not in the foreseeable future.

Read More: Roddy Ricch Updates His Fans On Where He's Been On Soulful Lead Single "Survivor's Remorse"

Roddy Ricch Speaks Out

This subsequently led to a rehash of a 2020 report in which it was revealed how Drake helped Roddy get into Canada. Of course, Roddy was recently at "The Pop Out" which was Kendrick Lamar's recent West Coast concert. This has some theorizing that perhaps Drake could have had something to do with this. However, there is no concrete proof of that. Instead, the internet is doing what it does best: conjecture.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake might have anything to do with this? What do you make of so many artists getting a hard time whenever they try to enter Canada? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Terrace Martin Continues Hinting At Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, & More Artists Dropping Albums Soon

