Roddy Ricch Updates His Fans On Where He's Been On Soulful Lead Single "Survivor's Remorse"

"2024 is PERSONAL not business 🕴🏽". Those were the words of Compton, California multi-hyphenate Roddy Ricch via his Instagram just over 24 hours ago. After a strong run in the latter half of the 2010's, especially with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, it seemed that he was going to be one of the new faces of pop/trap rap. Unfortunately, the quality took a dip on the subsequent releases LIVE LIFE FAST and Feed Tha Streets III. Based on his brand-new single Survivor's Remorse, it is clear that Roddy Ricch has heard the narrative that he has fallen off.

"Imagine if I had a dollar for every time you say I fell off, I'd be a billionaire", he raps on the first bar of his second verse. In addition to addressing the doubters, he gives some evidence as to why he has been laying back. "Roddy really anti, they took it pеrsonal, what the f*** was I supposed to do? / I been goin' through child support / A good daddy, I vouch for it". It was recently reported that Roddy's ex-partner, Alexandra Kiser, did not feel that the rapper was there enough for their now three-year-old son.

"He has been arrested on a gun charge, domestic violence and regularly indulges in promethazine use, all of which are concerns for myself and our son". Unfortunately, Roddy is still going to hear the noise from unforgiving fans about the lack of production. However, fans are seeming to love "Survivor's Remorse" so far and they should. Production wise, it is gorgeous, with elegant piano melodies that give us flashbacks to "War Baby". Also, Roddy turns a crisp vocal performance, and you can tell he has dealt with a lot mentally. With The Navy Album on the way, fans should be thrilled for what Ricch has coming.

