Roddy Ricch To Pay $8K Per Month In Child Support

Roddy Ricch has agreed to pay his ex-girlfriend, Alexandra Kiser, $8,000 a month in child support, on top of the cost of private school tuition, medical bills, special-needs therapy, and extracurricular activities. The move comes as the two reached a deal for joint custody of their 3-year-old son. He'll also have to pay up $37,500 for Kiser's legal bills in the case as well as $1,000 in car payments.

Kiser came for sole custody in court, earlier this month, accusing Ricch of being gang-affiliated and being an absent father. “He has been arrested on a gun charge, domestic violence and regularly indulges in promethazine use, all of which are concerns for myself and our son," she argued.

Roddy Ricch Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: Rapper Roddy Ricch performs onstage during the "Twelve Carat Toothache" tour at State. Farm Arena on October 18, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

She further claimed he has "a net worth of approximately $25,000,000" and "commands fees of $500,000 for appearances.” She also added: “Since his birth, I alone, spend 98% of the time with him while Rodrick lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time with Kadence. Rodrick misses important holidays with him including this past holiday season. Instead, he took friends to Dubai and the Maldives on a pleasure trip. I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn’t gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas.”

With the agreement, Ricch will be able to spend time with his son from Tuesdays through Thursdays. Additionally, the agreement bans both parents from using or making "any disparaging or derogatory remarks about the other parent in the presence or within the hearing of the minor child." Be on the lookout for further updates on Roddy Ricch as well as his relationship with Alexandra Kiser on HotNewHipHop.

