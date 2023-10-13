Roddy Ricch & Hater Clowning His New Music Go Back & Forth On Twitter

A big part of lyrical content from artists these days, especially within rap music, has to do with "the haters." While many MCs would rather talk about them in the third person or from a distance, because they're too cool to care, others can't resist the urge to get in someone's face- or screen, in this case. Moreover, Roddy Ricch recently gave us a hilarious example of this on Twitter, about a week after revealing a staggering number of new songs he recorded in a single night. On Wednesday (October 11), he shared a snippet on Twitter, which some fans didn't love. "Roddy, it’s time to put the mic down," one X user whose name indicates they're a Drake stan wrote under the audio clip.

"Shuddup b***h!" Roddy Ricch replied, which got a lot of fans feeling not just amused but also vindicated. "That’s what I’m talking about, speak up they gon’ respect a n***a name today," one fan expressed. The Drizzy die-hard then clapped back at the simple retort by digging his grave further. "Your linsanity run during quarantine will be remembered forever. you can live off the box for the rest of ur life. just please stop going into the studio I beg you."

Roddy Ricch Claps Back At A Critical Fan

Furthermore, this is particularly funny because we doubt this user would've mentioned a Linsanity run if the Compton MC hadn't actually responded to him. To be fair, it's not like Roddy Ricch's latest snippet is the best thing in the world. Still, fans are far too prone to interpret an unreleased clip as that artist's new release that will define their career for the next three years. It's a tad annoying to see, although fans being disappointed with his upcoming material is far from a new trend.

Meanwhile, hopefully the 24-year-old doesn't let all this negativity get to his head. In fact, he can use that to fuel every harder work on making a next hit, as most fans just want to hold their favorite rappers to higher standards. Others, though, are just quick to call anything mid. For more news and the latest updates on Roddy Ricch, check back in with HNHH.

