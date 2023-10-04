Roddy Ricch Reveals Impressive Number Of Songs He Recorded In One Night

Roddy Ricch says he’s “catching a tempo.”

Recently, Roddy Ricch took to social media to flex the impressive amount of work he got done in the studio in only one night. The performer shared a screenshot of various recordings on his phone, revealing that he managed to squeeze 10 recordings in during one session. "10 in 1 night," he wrote. "Catching a tempo..."

The revelation has left social media users split. Some fans are looking forward to the rapper's new music, while others urge him to focus on quality over quantity. The performer previewed one of his new tracks on Instagram Live back in July, but as the snippet played, around half of his viewers left the stream. This resulted in some clowning for the Compton-born rapper, but clearly he hasn't let it discourage him too much.

Though things may be looking up for Roddy Ricch in terms of his musical career, things in his personal life have gotten rough recent months. The mother of the rapper's three-year-old, Alexandra Kiser, filed for full custody of the child earlier this year. Her petition cited some concerning alleged behavior from the 24-year-old. She accused him of being addicted to lean, being affiliated with a gang, and more. "Since his birth, I alone, spend 98% of the time with him while Rodrick lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time with Kadence," her petition states.

Kiser further alleged that Roddy Ricch "prioritizes being high over being a father to their child." She is seeking over $20K per month in child support payments. He has yet to respond to the allegations, and his since filed for joint custody of Kadence. What do you think of Roddy Ricch recording 10 songs in only one night? Are you looking forward to his new releases? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Roddy Ricch.

