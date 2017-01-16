recordings
- MusicRoddy Ricch Reveals Impressive Number Of Songs He Recorded In One NightRoddy Ricch says he's "catching a tempo."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPharrell On Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun: "There’s A System In Place That’s Just All Wrong"Pharrell responds to the Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun drama saying that the system is "just all wrong."By Cole Blake
- Music2Pac's Estate Is Suing Universal Music Group Over Masters Lost In "2018 Fire"2Pac's estate is listed among the plaintiffs in the $100 million lawsuit against UMG.By Devin Ch
- SportsAaron Hernandez Sang Love Song To Alleged Gay Lover, Left Fiancée Waiting In LobbyHis girl got 5 of the 45 minutes reserve for visitation.By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTentacion Discusses Rape, Domestic Violence, & More In Full 27-Minute TranscriptThe transcript was written from a pre-recorded secret tape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTupac's Unreleased Music Is Back In The Hands Of His Estate After 5-Year Legal Battle"Tupac Back."By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Calls Omarosa A "Dog" After She Claims He Used N-Word On TapeTrump is denying that he has ever used the N-word. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyOmarosa Says Donald Trump Is Trying To Start A Race WarOmarosa's got the president's number.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyOmarosa Secretly Taped Donald Trump During Her White House Stint: ReportShe got fired twice now? But she's back with some bite.By Devin Ch
- SocietyLeaked Audio Finds Michigan Mayor Allegedly Comparing Blacks To ChimpanzeesA series of leaked audio tapes -- alleged to be recordings of Warren Mayor Jim Fouts -- contain a slew of disgusting comments made about blacks and women. Fouts was the target of another leaked tape last month that degraded the mentally challenged. By Angus Walker