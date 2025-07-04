Fat Joe's Accuser Allegedly Has Multiple Audio Clips That Support His Shocking Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 592 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fat Joe Accuser Audio Clips Support Allegations Hip Hop News
May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Hip Hop artist Fat Joe during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fat Joe's former hype man Terrance "T.A." Dixon accused the Terror Squad rapper of sexual misconduct with minors, coercion, and more.

Fat Joe denied the allegations against him in an explosive $20 million lawsuit from former hype man Terrance "T.A." Dixon. He accused the rapper of "coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, psychological coercion," and criminal sexual activity with minors.

Now, an exclusive AllHipHop report indicates that Dixon alleged to have four audio recordings in his possession that allegedly support his accusations against Joe. In a court filing reportedly obtained by the outlet, the accuser's lawyers allege that two of the recordings are from women who were underage at the time of their alleged interactions with the Bronx MC.

Another alleged recording is from a family member of one of the women, whereas the other audio clip is allegedly from a former Terror Squad affiliate. This clip in particular allegedly confirms that Joey Crack put one of the women on a flight to Miami "for illegal purposes," AllHipHop reported.

"If the Court would like to review these recordings or prefers an on-camera meeting with the two women, we are prepared to facilitate that process," Dixon's attorney Tyrone Blackburn reportedly wrote in the filing. "Both individuals have expressed their willingness and eagerness to meet with Your Honor and provide further details about their experiences with [Fat Joe]."

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Lawsuit Accusing Fat Joe Of Ordering A Hit On Him

Fat Joe Allegations
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, the accuser's legal team claims these recordings prove his allegations and disprove the notion that this is a malicious move. Also, they painted Fat Joe's accusations against them as retaliatory efforts to silence the allegations of financial fraud, sex trafficking, intimidation, and more via an alleged criminal enterprise.

With all this in mind, the court's next step will be to decide whether or not they will accept these alleged recordings as evidence. Another factor in this case is Roc Nation, who appeared as a codefendant. They seek dismissal from this suit, alleging that Dixon's accusations are false and "nonsensical."

We will see how Fat Joe and his legal team continues to develop this case in court, and how they respond to Dixon's lawsuit. All of these are still just allegations at press time, so take everything with a grain of salt.

Read More: Ja Rule Reveals Fat Joe's Mindset Amid Massive Lawsuit

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Fat Joe Lawyer Responds Lawsuit Alleged Crimes Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe's Lawyer Responds To Shocking $20 Million Lawsuit 1.9K
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Music Fat Joe Hit With $20 Million Lawsuit Over Disturbing Allegations Of Sex Acts With Minors & More 2.8K
Lawyer Behind Fat Joe Lawsuit Arrested Hip Hop News Music Lawyer Behind Fat Joe Lawsuit Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Process Server With Car 1339
Fat Joe Accused Attempt 50 Cent Life Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe Accused Of Orchestrating An Attempt On 50 Cent's Life In Shocking Lawsuit 2.9K