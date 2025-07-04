Fat Joe denied the allegations against him in an explosive $20 million lawsuit from former hype man Terrance "T.A." Dixon. He accused the rapper of "coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, psychological coercion," and criminal sexual activity with minors.

Now, an exclusive AllHipHop report indicates that Dixon alleged to have four audio recordings in his possession that allegedly support his accusations against Joe. In a court filing reportedly obtained by the outlet, the accuser's lawyers allege that two of the recordings are from women who were underage at the time of their alleged interactions with the Bronx MC.

Another alleged recording is from a family member of one of the women, whereas the other audio clip is allegedly from a former Terror Squad affiliate. This clip in particular allegedly confirms that Joey Crack put one of the women on a flight to Miami "for illegal purposes," AllHipHop reported.

"If the Court would like to review these recordings or prefers an on-camera meeting with the two women, we are prepared to facilitate that process," Dixon's attorney Tyrone Blackburn reportedly wrote in the filing. "Both individuals have expressed their willingness and eagerness to meet with Your Honor and provide further details about their experiences with [Fat Joe]."

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Lawsuit Accusing Fat Joe Of Ordering A Hit On Him

Fat Joe Allegations

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, the accuser's legal team claims these recordings prove his allegations and disprove the notion that this is a malicious move. Also, they painted Fat Joe's accusations against them as retaliatory efforts to silence the allegations of financial fraud, sex trafficking, intimidation, and more via an alleged criminal enterprise.

With all this in mind, the court's next step will be to decide whether or not they will accept these alleged recordings as evidence. Another factor in this case is Roc Nation, who appeared as a codefendant. They seek dismissal from this suit, alleging that Dixon's accusations are false and "nonsensical."