Drake's UMG Lawsuit's Dismissal Shows Up In Fat Joe's Defamation Case

The extent of Drake's UMG lawsuit's impact can't be assured so soon after its recent dismissal, but it seems like it will be a legal reference point for many hip-hop-related cases to come. At least, that's what a recent development in a defamation lawsuit against Fat Joe from his former hype man Terrance "T.A." Dixon.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, attorney Tyrone Blackburn is pushing back against Joe's claims. For those unaware, the Terror Squad rapper is suing Dixon for defamation, whereas Dixon's lawsuit alleges coercion into sexual acts, sexual relations with minors, and other shocking allegations.

As for Blackburn's recent statements on the dispute, he referenced Drake's recent legal loss. The 6ix God tried to hold UMG accountable for releasing the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us," but a judge dismissed his claims of defamation. As such, Dixon's attorney compared those claims of sexual activity with minors to his client's accusations against Joey Crack, arguing that their context in a public feud and Joe's status as a public figure should assure First Amendment protections of free speech. Also, Tyrone Blackburn claimed that there is no "actual malice" here that would set this high bar in court.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fat Joe's legal dispute began earlier this year when Tyrone Blackburn sent him a letter claiming that he owed Terrence "T.A." Dixon credit and compensation for ghostwriting and vocal work from 2006 to 2019. After threats of exposure emerged when Joe didn't answer, the New York MC launched the defamation suit over social media accusations, with Dixon's full lawsuit emerging a few months later. Joe and his legal team deny any and all accusations and painted this as an alleged cash-grab from an extortion-based lawyer. Of course, this is all very different in practice from the UMG situation, despite the comparisons Blackburn made.