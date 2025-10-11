Joe Budden Calls Drake A "B*tch" After Losing To UMG

Drake and Joe Budden have been at odds for a number of years now, even if their feud's temperature has mostly cooled off beyond some social media trolling here and there. But when they have reason to really dig into each other, it seems like Budden at least will not pass up on the opportunity.

On the latest episode of his podcast, he and his cohosts reacted to the UMG defamation lawsuit's dismissal. There's still an appeal on the horizon for Drizzy's team, but many folks think this is the realistic end of the saga for him. Now, they're just waiting on ICEMAN. Still, the Slaughterhouse MC had a comically savage way to introduce this on the pod.

"Yesterday evening, somewhere around six or seven o'clock, it was finally confirmed – the news broke that Drake's a b***h," he remarked to uproarious laughter from his colleagues. In a clip caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, everyone elaborated on their thoughts a little bit.

Drake Lawsuit Dismissed

Joe always thought this is what would happen, so he's not making a huge deal out of it. Ice brought up the 6ix God's previous cockiness around rumors of grooming from the podcast and how that invalidates this lawsuit. Similarly, Marc Lamont Hill commended the judge for providing the context for this situation, whereas Mona said this was "free money" for Drake's lawyers while advising him not to appeal.

On the other hand, Ish thinks the Toronto superstar is cooking up something bigger against UMG, and that this was his way of cutting ties. But we will see if that actually manifests, as the record company looks forward to working with him in the future.

The Joe Budden Podcast Reaction

The Joe Budden Podcast at large also speculated on whether or not Drake's relationship with UMG will change as a result of this legal controversy. They seemed split on how the label would handle his catalog as well as his newer music, which goes to show how little folks actually know about the future. We will see how all of this plays out, especially with ICEMAN seemingly right around the corner to electrify fans.