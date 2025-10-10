Joe Budden Gets Revenge On Drake After UMG Lawsuit's Dismissal

Of the many beefs that Drake has found himself in, his feud with Joe Budden is one of his most long-standing... And oddly comical. With so many trolls, negative comments, praiseful concessions, and cheeky back-and-forths to note, it's only natural that a massive update would re-spark some of this tension once more.

Of course, we're talking about Drake's UMG lawsuit's dismissal, meaning that he must appeal in federal court if he still wants to allege defamation over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. It seems like the Slaughterhouse MC and podcast host has responded to this, as he uploaded a not-so-flattering image of the 6ix God to his Instagram Story recently, as caught by @habibiting on Twitter.

For those up to date on their social media shots and trades, this follows similar posts from the Toronto superstar about his New York foe. So it seems like they are just reciprocating the energy and trolling each other persistently, but there could be much more animosity beneath.

After all, Joe Budden's been critical of Drake's UMG lawsuit in the past. Plus, we doubt Drizzy has much goodwill towards him after so many years of criticisms and callouts.

Read More: Joe Budden Cheekily Instigates Malice To Beef With Drake

Drake Joe Budden Beef

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see if this relationship evolves into something a little more symbiotic or mutually beneficial in the future. Their exchanges always generate a lot of conversation and debate, and their seemingly opposing views on a lot of topics within hip-hop make for very dynamic arguments. But for now, it seems like they are happy just to troll each other.

Drake's own jabs at Joe Budden recently manifested in the form of love for a JBP cohost. Melyssa Ford got a shoutout on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U – multiple in this era, in fact – which caused some tension and interesting dynamics among the podcast crew. Call it instigation or just appreciation, but it still made a ruckus.